In a move to improve access and ensure equitable use of camping resources, the Washington State Parks Recreation Commission has announced new stay limits for campers in state parks. The updated regulations, which will take effect on August 19, 2024, aim to provide a fair opportunity for more residents and visitors to enjoy the natural beauty of Washington’s state parks.

The new rules set a 10-day limit at a single park within 30 days and no more than 90 nights per calendar year across all state parks. This change comes as part of the Commission’s efforts to better manage the parks’ camping resources and to address the high demand for camping spots, especially during peak seasons.

Previously, camping stay limits were seasonal, allowing for longer stays during the less busy winter months. However, the new policy applies year-round, reflecting the growing popularity of camping and the need for a more consistent approach to stay durations.

The decision to implement these changes followed a public comment period where feedback from park visitors was considered. The Commission believes that the new limits will not only improve stewardship of the parks but also enhance the camping experience by reducing overcrowding and ensuring that sites are available to a wider range of people.

Campers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the new stay limits and plan their trips accordingly. Reservations made before the new policy’s effective date will be honored, even if they extend beyond the new limits. However, future reservations will need to comply with the updated regulations.

The details of the new changes and existing camping codes, including the complete park rules chapter of the Washington Administrative Code (WAC), can be found on the Washington State Parks website. The site provides comprehensive information on the rules you’ll need to observe when visiting and staying at state parks, ensuring all park visitors can enjoy the outdoors responsibly.

As the new limits approach, the Washington State Parks Recreation Commission is committed to communicating these changes effectively to the public. They have expressed their dedication to making the transition as smooth as possible for campers and to continue enhancing the state parks system for all to enjoy.

For additional information on the new camping stay limits and to make reservations, visit the official Washington State Parks website. Campers can also reach out to the Commission’s Communications Department via email at media@parks.wa.gov for further inquiries.

With these new measures, Washington State Parks continues to demonstrate its commitment to preserving the state’s natural resources while providing enjoyable and sustainable outdoor experiences for everyone.

