Firefighters worked to put out a brush fire on Edmount Island near Mountlake Terrace Sunday morning.

According to a news release from South County Fire, smoke could be seen near the lake and the fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m.

FFs are using 2 boats and a floating water pump to supply hose lines. Hand tools are also being used to cut vegetation and create a fire line.

The fire is burning in peat and other vegetation and smoke may be visible for several more hours. At this time, there are no injuries. pic.twitter.com/gSyfDi5Lvr — South County Fire (@SouthSnoFire) August 4, 2024

Fire officials stated the fire burned in a 25×25 feet area of peat and other brush. Firefighters deployed two boats to reach the area and used a floating water pump to supply hose lines.

Firefighters also used hand tools to cut vegetation and create a fire line.

According to the release, smoke was expected to be visible in the area for a few more hours. No injuries were reported.

South County Fire provides services to nearly 300,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.

