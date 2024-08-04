Close
Firefighters deploy boats to extinguish Edmount Island fire

Aug 4, 2024, 12:21 PM | Updated: 12:25 pm

South County firefighters worked to put out a brush fire on Edmount Island near Mountlake Terrace Sunday morning. (Photo courtesy of South County Fire)

BY JULIA DALLAS


Firefighters worked to put out a brush fire on Edmount Island near Mountlake Terrace Sunday morning.

According to a news release from South County Fire, smoke could be seen near the lake and the fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m.

Fire officials stated the fire burned in a 25×25 feet area of peat and other brush. Firefighters deployed two boats to reach the area and used a floating water pump to supply hose lines.

Firefighters also used hand tools to cut vegetation and create a fire line.

According to the release, smoke was expected to be visible in the area for a few more hours. No injuries were reported.

South County Fire provides services to nearly 300,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

