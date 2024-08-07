Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Costco to require membership card scans upon entrance

Aug 7, 2024, 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:33 pm

costco membership cards...

In an aerial view, the Costco logo is displayed on the exterior of a Costco store on July 11, 2024. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

(Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Costco is officially rolling out new membership scanners, meaning customers will have to scan their membership cards in order to enter the store.

“Over the coming months, membership scanning devices will be used at the entrance door of your local warehouse,” Costco wrote in a press release. “Once deployed, prior to entering, all members must scan their physical or digital membership card by placing the barcode or QR Code against the scanner.”

More on Costco: Members leave mixed reviews for newly-added sushi

The membership card scanners are expected to be installed at the store entrances. In California, the new scanners have already been spotted at Costco locations in Huntington Beach and Inglewood, with videos on TiTok and other social media platforms going viral over the change. According to The Hill, locations in New York, Florida and Pennsylvania will begin scanning cards soon, while one location in Texas said they would likely start the process next month.

The lone exception to shopping at Costco without a membership are pharmacy prescriptions, which can be purchased both online or at a location. This exception doesn’t extend to the optical center.

This decision is the latest in a series of efforts to crack down on unauthorized card-sharing. Costco announced earlier this year it will start initiating spot checks at the self-checkout counters to discourage shopping without a membership or sharing a membership with another person.

No more freebies: Costco cracks down on food court access

“We don’t feel it’s right that nonmembers receive the same benefits and pricing as our members,” the company wrote in a prepared statement.

Membership fees also went up in price for the first time in seven years. The Gold Star membership increased from $60 to $65, while the Executive membership increased from $120 to $130.

Non-Costco members must be accompanied by a valid card-carrying member to enter the store.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: A sign for a Big Lots store can be seen from outside the location June 7, 2024 in Hercules, ...

Steve Coogan

Number of Washington Big Lots locations to close jumps to 18, hundreds nationwide

Discount retailer Big plans to close about 300 stores nationwide, including 18 out of 26 locations in the state of Washington.

6 hours ago

Photo: In this image from video provided by NASA, astronauts Suni Williams, left, and Butch Wilmore...

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

NASA: Chances are growing that astronauts may switch from Boeing to a SpaceX ride back to Earth

What should have been a quick trip to the International Space Station may turn into an eight-month stay for two NASA astronauts

7 hours ago

Photo: Two contractors have been charged with manslaughter in the 2023 carbon monoxide death of an ...

Luke Duecy

2 contractors charged in carbon monoxide death of Evergreen college student

Two contractors are now charged in the 2023 carbon monoxide death of an Evergreen State College student.

8 hours ago

Wildfire inside Stehekin city limits. (Photo: AP)...

Heather Bosch

Pioneer wildfire moves inside Stehekin city limits

The Pioneer wildfire near Lake Chelan is now burning inside the Stehekin city limits. The current size of the fire is 37,000 acres.

9 hours ago

Image: Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium in London as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June ...

Associated Press

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off after officials announced arrests over an apparent attack plot.

10 hours ago

seattle score...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle finds room for misdemeanor detainees at SCORE, despite public protests

The new pilot program, negotiated by Mayor Bruce Harrell, gives Seattle the authority to house 20 additional misdemeanor detainees at SCORE.

10 hours ago

Costco to require membership card scans upon entrance