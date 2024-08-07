Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack

Aug 7, 2024, 1:44 PM

Image: Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium in London as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June ...

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium in London as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024. (File photo: Scott A Garfitt, Invision/AP)

(File photo: Scott A Garfitt, Invision/AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


VIENNA (AP) — Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as the concerts.

Swift was scheduled to play at the Austrian capital’s Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as part of her Eras Tour.

Event organizer Barracuda Music said in a post on its Instagram channel late Wednesday that “we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.” It cited government officials’ “confirmation” of a planned attack at the stadium.

Earlier Wednesday, authorities said they had arrested two suspected extremists, one of whom appeared to be planning an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as the upcoming concerts.

The 19-year-old main suspect was arrested in Ternitz, south of Vienna, and the second person in the Austrian capital.

More about Taylor Swift: Superstar singer gives $100K to family of woman killed in Chiefs parade shooting

Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria’s interior ministry, said that authorities were aware of “preparatory actions” for a possible attack “and also that there is a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna,” the Austria Press Agency reported.

Ruf said the 19-year-old had pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group.

The Austrian citizen is believed to have become radicalized on the internet. Ruf said that chemical substances were secured and were being evaluated. He didn’t give more details.

The cancelation came hours after authorities said security measures for the Swift concerts would be stepped up. Ruf said that there would be a special focus among other things on entry checks and concertgoers should plan a bit more time.

Vienna police chief Gerhard Pürstl said at the same time that, while any concrete danger had been minimized, an abstract risk justified raising security.

Barracuda Music said that “all tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.”

World

In this undated family photo, Venezuelan Edni Lopez, a political science professor and award-winnin...

Associated Press

An aid worker’s airport disappearance stirs fear of repression following disputed Venezuela election

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The last time anyone heard from Edni López was Sunday. The 33-year-old political science professor and award-winning poet was preparing to board a flight to Argentina to visit a friend when she texted from the airport that something was wrong with her passport. “Migration took my passport because it’s showing up […]

2 hours ago

Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)...

Associated Press

Asian shares slip after decline on Wall Street led by falling tech stocks

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares dropped early Thursday morning trading after declines on Wall Street, as the gyrations that recently slammed global markets haunted investors. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell as much as 2.4% in early morning trading, to 34,264.75. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.6% to 7,652.70. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.8% to 2,523.52. Hong […]

4 hours ago

Nina Kennedy, of Australia, reacts after winning the women's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Ol...

Associated Press

A good day, mate: Kennedy wins pole vault at Paris Games for Australia’s record 18th Olympic gold

PARIS (AP) — Nina Kennedy bounced off the pole vault mats and punched the air once, twice, three times. She ran over to the Olympic crowd and took another three swings at the air. Aussies in the stands flew the flag, shook green-and-gold banners and held up yellow inflatable kangaroos. Kennedy didn’t know at that […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Israeli soldiers gather at the gate to the Sde Teiman military base, as people protest in su...

Associated Press

Israel court hears bid to close prison where soldiers are accused of sexually assaulting Palestinian

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli Supreme Court considered a petition Wednesday to shutter a desert military prison where soldiers have been accused of abusing Palestinians, as a new video emerged purporting to show the sexual assault of a Palestinian detainee. Rights groups have been engaged in a legal battle since June to shut down the […]

10 hours ago

Haleigh Washington, center, and Jordyn Poulter, right, of the United States, celebrate at the end o...

Associated Press

US setter Jordyn Poulter recovers from serious knee injury to lead Americans into Olympic semifinals

PARIS (AP) — Moments before match point of the Olympic quarterfinals, Jordyn Poulter punched herself in the outer thigh. It wasn’t a motivational tactic — she’s plenty good at getting herself fired up. No, the American setter was making sure blood kept flowing around her surgically repaired left knee, covered by an enormous black brace. […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Former President Horacio Cartes covers himself with a flag of the ruling, Colorado party aft...

Associated Press

US imposes sanctions on Paraguayan cigarette producer for allegedly enriching the former president

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a Paraguayan tobacco company for allegedly enriching the country’s controversial former president, a cigarette tycoon sanctioned last year by the White House for corruption. The U.S. Treasury Department said it was targeting cigarette producer Tabacalera del Este over its links to Horacio Cartes, […]

2 days ago

Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack