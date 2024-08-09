A group of Seattle activists threw a hissy fit over plans to put criminal suspects in jail, rather than keep them on the streets to create more victims. The idea that any criminal suspect might actually suffer a consequence had them so angry that they repeatedly interfered with a Seattle City Council meeting.

Seattle City Council members were voting on a proposal to house misdemeanor suspects at the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) jail in Des Moines. “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH exclusively reported on the proposal in May. This move was only necessary because King County Executive Dow Constantine, a prison abolitionist, refused to allow the King County jail to book misdemeanor suspects.

A small, but loud mob of activists showed up to council chambers ahead of the vote this week. The plan was to disrupt the council.

Why did the small mob of Seattle activists disrupt the city council meeting?

While they obviously knew it would fail, they thought it would get their cause’s attention and inspire other like-minded activists to join the cause. After all, there are many 20-somethings in the area looking for something to do between shifts at Starbucks. Their parents have been nagging them to get out of the house more, and this is the perfect opportunity.

Before the council disruption, the activists performed during public comment.

One commenter said the jail “doesn’t just criminalize drug users, it criminalizes everyone that looks like a drug user or mentally ill,” though no one from the SCORE jail makes arrests. Another argued, “Criminalizing low-level offenses perpetuates poverty, instability and homelessness,” though didn’t mention the impact of the crimes on businesses. And yet another called it a “covert plan by the mayor to criminalize homelessness.”

One by one, they continued to criticize legal consequences for people who steal from businesses and assault random passers-by. They extolled the virtues of leaving criminals on the streets so that they may victimize even more locals, tourists, and businesses.

The hissy fit

After the public comment section ended, the disruptions began. As council members tried to speak ahead of the vote, the mob chanted and yelled, “Shut it down!”

Council president Sara Nelson was forced to call for three recesses and eventually clear the chambers. But the mob wouldn’t leave. Rather than arrest the activists, who would have claimed martyrdom and meet a judge who would decline to punish, Nelson and the council continued their meeting digitally from their respective offices.

In an 8-1 vote, the SCORE proposal passed. Socialist Council woman Tammy Morales voted no.

“SHUT IT DOWN!” Extremists disrupted the Seattle city council meeting so often that they were forced to meet online rather than in chambers. They’re angry that the city will start booking some criminals in jail. They’re lunatics and refused to clear the chambers. pic.twitter.com/VQbN9cBzHP — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 7, 2024

Does local media perpetuate the mob?

Activists continue this childish behavior because it is seldom forcefully condemned by Seattle media. Fox 13 covered the disruption, but was hardly critical of the activists.

Instead, reporter Lauren Donovan inexplicably called it a “contentious vote.” An 8-1 result usually suggests it’s not contentious. She even labeled the proposal “controversial,” though it’s not controversial simply because a small mob of abolitionist activists deem it so. Who cares what they think?

By treating the activist mob like you would anyone with an opposing view as part of a news package, they normalize that behavior. It gives them precisely what they want: uncritical exposure to the public.

But shouldn’t this be condemned, if not by the news report itself then by a featured voice providing analysis? This isn’t the first time activists have derailed a meeting with their childish stunt. And it won’t be the last if we keep putting up with it.

