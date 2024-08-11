Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Parkland coffee shop baristas robbed at gunpoint

Aug 11, 2024, 9:42 AM

parkland coffee robbed...

Screenshot of the suspect breaking into the coffee shop. The entire video can be seen on KIRO 7. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY KIRO NEWSRADIO NEWSDESK


KIRO Newsradio staff

A woman wielding a gun robbed a Pierce County coffee shop, with the whole confrontation caught on video last week.

The robbery took place at the Revive Coffee off Sales Road South Thursday morning.

More local crime: Belltown Hellcat wanted again for violating social media content ban

In the video, the woman is seen holding what could have been a long gun under a black jacket. Store owner Payton Jones told KIRO 7 she immediately took cover, but the woman forced the shop windows open and threatened them. Jones couldn’t confirm whether the gun was a rifle or a shotgun.

“I could feel my adrenaline pumping. My heart was beating through my chest,” Jones told KIRO 7. “I felt shaky.”

On the video, the woman can be heard shouting at the two women the entire time. The suspect took off with approximately a hundred dollars in a white car.

“She said she would shoot us. You can hear it in the video,” Jones said. “She said, I don’t want to kill you today. And my response was, please don’t.”

More local crime: Auburn resident sentenced after threatening to kill Inslee, other political figures

The entire encounter lasted less than a minute, according to Jones.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for details

Contributing: KIRO 7

