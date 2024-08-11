Parkland coffee shop baristas robbed at gunpoint

A woman wielding a gun robbed a Pierce County coffee shop, with the whole confrontation caught on video last week.

The robbery took place at the Revive Coffee off Sales Road South Thursday morning.

In the video, the woman is seen holding what could have been a long gun under a black jacket. Store owner Payton Jones told KIRO 7 she immediately took cover, but the woman forced the shop windows open and threatened them. Jones couldn’t confirm whether the gun was a rifle or a shotgun.

“I could feel my adrenaline pumping. My heart was beating through my chest,” Jones told KIRO 7. “I felt shaky.”

On the video, the woman can be heard shouting at the two women the entire time. The suspect took off with approximately a hundred dollars in a white car.

“She said she would shoot us. You can hear it in the video,” Jones said. “She said, I don’t want to kill you today. And my response was, please don’t.”

The entire encounter lasted less than a minute, according to Jones.

No injuries were reported.

