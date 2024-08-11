Close
Longtime Point Defiance Zoo resident, Suki the elephant, euthanized due to failing health

Aug 11, 2024, 10:23 AM

suki elephant zoo...

Suki the elephant at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. (Photo courtesy of Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium)

(Photo courtesy of Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

One of Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium‘s oldest residents, Suki the elephant, was euthanized Aug. 10 after a “steady decline” in her health over the past few weeks.

Suki was an Asian elephant with the Tacoma Zoo for nearly three decades.

“We lost a special member of our zoo family yesterday and our staff and community are grieving,” Zoo Director Alan Varsik said. “Suki’s long life says a lot about the high quality of care she received over the 28 years that Point Defiance Zoo was her home.”

According to the zoo, Suki had been showing signs of discomfort and cognitive decline, something Karen Wolf, the zoo’s head veterinarian, believed was indicative of a stroke or other neurological disease. Suki was diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2019 and had chronic arthritis and uterine tumors, similar to fibroids.

Despite the chronic illnesses, Suki almost lived to 60 years old — the life expectancy of a female Asian elephant under human care is approximately 48 years.

Suki was formerly a circus elephant, and was described as “very smart” with a “big personality.”

“She loved eating watermelon and banana leaves, splashing in her pools, and getting her tongue gently scratched,” Elephant Manager Shannon Smith said. “She was an extraordinary animal and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.”

Asian elephants are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, according to Point Defiance Zoo. It is estimated that just 30,000 to 50,000 elephants remain due to poaching, habitat loss and other human-animal conflicts.

Point Defiance Zoo is an active partner in global efforts to protect Asian and African elephants.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

