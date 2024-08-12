Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

WSDOT warning ‘Good to Go’ customers of more scams via text message

Aug 12, 2024, 11:07 AM

good to go scams...

A 'Good To Go!' Sticker Pass being attached to a windshield of a car. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

(Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning “Good to Go” customers about scammers sending out fake bills throughout the Puget Sound area.

WSDOT toll spokesperson Chris Foster told KIRO 7 the department has received approximately 400 calls over the past month from drivers over text messages from scammers.

The scam text messages include fake toll bill notices, accompanied with the WSDOT logo, urging people to click on a link to pay. The texts tell drivers they owe a certain amount from a recent trip in the toll lanes and, by clicking the link, customers would visit a phony Good To Go website that takes a person’s payment information.

More on the MyGoodToGo scam: 'Convincing' Good To Go! toll scam rears its ugly head

“We would never send a text message asking for someone to submit a payment through a link in the text message,” Foster told KIRO 7. “That’s a pretty big red flag right there. We will never ask for payment anywhere other than mygoodtogo.com. So the first thing that people can do is check that URL — don’t click on it if it looks suspicious.”

This is the second time this scam has popped up in recent months. It most recently came up in early July when the scam posed as “mygoodtogotoll.com” instead of “MyGoodToGo.com.”

“If you’re a Good To Go! customer, you may get an email saying ‘Hey, check your account. There’s a message there,'” she said. “If you’re not a customer, it’ll be a bill that comes through the U.S. mail. We generally don’t send texts.”

More local scams: Watch for scam phone calls pretending to be law enforcement

Another tip is to look for the area code of where the text is coming from. The most recent examples of this scam had an area code of 263 —  Montreal, Canada.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

charles cross...

Feliks Banel

Charles Cross, acclaimed biographer of Hendrix, Cobain, dies at 67

The work of Charles R. Cross, well-known biographer of Pacific Northwest musical icons, will no doubt outlast all of us who mourn his unexpected passing.

2 hours ago

teen-related violent crime...

James Lynch

FAST: Curbing teen-related violent crime in the Seattle area

Gang-related shootings. A shootout in a grocery store parking lot. The surge in teen-related violent crime is all too apparent in Western Washington.

19 hours ago

west coast car theft ring...

Frank Sumrall

Authorities bust muscle car theft ring that operated throughout the West Coast

Police arrested a suspected leader of a car theft ring that targeted muscle cars up and down the West Coast from Seattle to Sacramento.

21 hours ago

suki elephant zoo...

Frank Sumrall

Beloved Point Defiance Zoo resident, Suki the elephant, euthanized due to failing health

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium's elephant, Suki, was euthanized Aug. 10 after a "steady decline" in her health over the past few weeks.

1 day ago

parkland coffee robbed...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Parkland coffee shop baristas robbed at gunpoint

A woman wielding a gun robbed a Pierce County coffee shop, with the whole confrontation caught on video last week.

1 day ago

Image: An apartment complex in Puyallup caught fire on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024....

Tom Brock and Steve Coogan

1 rescued after major fire in Puyallup destroyed several apartment units

A significant fire in Puyallup destroyed several units of an apartment building Friday afternoon and one person needed to be rescued.

2 days ago

