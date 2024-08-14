In a recent ranking of the best states to live in, Washington failed to make the top 20 despite its strong performance in several key areas. According to WalletHub, a personal finance website, the state’s score was significantly impacted by its low rankings in affordability and safety.

“Washington did not make the top 20 due to a combination of factors that weigh heavily against its overall score,” Chip Lupo, writer for WalletHub, told MyNorthwest. “While Washington performs well in areas such as economy (ranked 10th) and education & health (ranked 13th), its rankings in affordability (ranked 36th) and safety (ranked 50th) significantly detract from its overall standing.”

Lupo suggested that Washington could potentially climb the rankings if leaders focused on reducing crime rates and making housing more affordable. He said enhancing public safety and addressing housing costs would make Washington a more attractive option, enabling it to break into the top 20 in the future.

Top 5 States to Live In

Massachusetts

Florida

New Jersey

Utah

New Hampshire

So if Washington didn’t make the top 20, which states did? To determine the best states to live in, WalletHub analyzed all 50 states using 51 key indicators of livability. These indicators include housing costs, income growth, education rates and the quality of healthcare facilities.

WalletHub said Massachusetts is the best state to live in, due in large part to its strong health care system and high-quality education.

Massachusetts has the lowest premature death rate in the country and the lowest share of adults in fair or poor health. It also has the highest share of residents with health insurance coverage, at 97.3%.

The state also ranks first for the quality of its school systems. It has the fourth-best high school graduation rate in the country at over 90%. Good-quality education has helped the state succeed financially, with the third-highest median household income at over $94,000.

Massachusetts has the third-lowest property crime rate in the country and has the third-best access to public transportation.

Florida is the second-best state to live in, with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, at just 2.9%. It has the sixth-most job opportunities per capita. Florida also has the seventh-lowest tax rates and the sixth-highest median household income growth, making it a great place to build and grow wealth.

In addition, Florida offers a multitude of ways to spend your leisure time, with an especially large number of restaurants, beaches, fitness centers and theaters per capita.

To top things off, Florida is a pretty safe state. It has the ninth-most law enforcement employees per capita, which has contributed to the thirteenth-lowest violent crime rate and the 15th-lowest property crime rate.

Some surprise states that beat Washington: Iowa, the Dakotas and Kansas all ranked higher.

“People place very different values on the aspects of their environs that matter most,” Amy Hillman, attorney at Tatum Hillman & Powell, said. “For me, it’s proximity to family. For others, it is the physical aspects of their geography.”

Hill said that she considers the most important factors are the job market and the cost of living. Access to quality healthcare and education are also extremely important.

“The obvious first step to take would be to visit a place and really spend meaningful time in that area before committing to a move,” she added.

