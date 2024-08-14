Close
KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Prosecutors tell antisemitic activists they don’t have to follow the law by dropping charges

Aug 14, 2024, 9:47 AM

Protesters block traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

In the latest display of political cowardice, prosecutors for the city of SeaTac announced they would drop charges against the 46 antisemitic protesters who blocked traffic off Interstate 5 (I-5), heading into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), in April.

The agreement to dismiss charges came with assurances that the antisemitic protestors would not break the law or visit SEA Airport, except for travel purposes, over the next three months. If they completed 10 hours of community service, they would earn immediate dismissal.

The prosecutor previously dismissed charges against some of the protesters because they couldn’t find a public defender to take their cases. The King County Department of Public Defense has been pushing a rules change that would nearly guarantee that most non-violent (and some violent) misdemeanors and felonies would be dismissed without charges.

More from Jason Rantz: Antisemitic’ teach-in’ told students Hamas are ‘resistance fighters’

Why aren’t antisemitic protesters being prosecuted in SeaTac? Political cowardice and group-think

The antisemitic protestors have been referred to as “The Sea-Tac 46,” a nod to the idea that they’re victims of unjust prosecution, even though they committed their accused crimes in full view of cameras, witnesses and police.

That protesters blocked cars from entering SeaTac Airport on April 15 for approximately three hours is of no concern to the city’s prosecutors and political leadership. They were on the “right” (read: progressive) side of Israel’s war against the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza.

The decision by prosecutors came after an antisemitic rally was held outside the SeaTac Municipal Court on Tuesday morning. The prosecutors and city leadership either agree with the antisemites or they’re scared of them.

“We cannot sit idly by,” attorney Mike Withey told the crowd. “The horrors and the tragedy and the harm that is occurring to the Palestinian people in Gaza is so much greater than inconveniencing a few travelers on the way to SeaTac.”

He and other speakers at the rally went on to accuse Israel of committing genocide with the help of U.S. tax dollars. One speaker even chided Israel for killing Hamas terrorists, which was referred to as a just “Palestinian resistance” to Jews.

“We must continue to take to the streets to honor our martyrs and the prisoners of Palestine,” another speaker declared. She went on to honor Walid Daqqa — who commanded a group that abducted and murdered an Israeli soldier — a suspected terrorist named Sheik Khader Adnan and other degenerates.

The message is clear: Antisemitic Progressive activists don’t have to follow the law

When criminals face zero consequences, they’re emboldened to push the envelope further. We’ve already seen what happens when Democrat’s soft-on-crime policies let criminals run wild. From rampant shoplifting to open-air drug markets, the pattern is clear: If you don’t hold people accountable, they won’t stop.

The same goes for antisemitic protesters. They know they can vandalize, harass and threaten without fearing serious repercussions because local politicians and their activist cronies would rather score woke points than protect their communities.

Local Jews, and anyone else who refuses to support Hamas terrorism, aren’t worthy of protection in Washington. The Seattle Holocaust Center is a monument to the horrors of unchecked hate. But after it was vandalized, it wasn’t even treated as a hate crime. How disgraceful.

Progressive leaders are too busy appeasing their far-left base to recognize the damage they’re doing. But make no mistake: Every time they turn a blind eye to antisemitic rallies, they’re sending a clear message — criminal behavior is acceptable as long as it aligns with their ideological agenda. And that’s a dangerous precedent that will lead to violence, more hate and an area increasingly unrecognizable from the one we once knew.

