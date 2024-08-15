Nestled in the heart of Kittitas County, a typical Tuesday evening in Roslyn took an unexpected turn for 17-year-old Emily. A high school senior, Emily was performing her usual chore of taking out the trash. Just after 9:30 that night, she made her way to the dumpster located at the edge of her family’s property. A large male black bear emerged from the darkness. The bear was likely drawn by the scent of discarded food. In a swift motion, the bear swiped at Emily, its powerful paw making contact with her arm. The force of the strike tore through her clothing and left scratches on her skin.

Despite the scratches, Emily’s injuries were minor, and she decided against seeking medical attention. However, her parents immediately contacted the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW) to report the incident. Wildlife officers arrived at the scene shortly after, they investigated the area around the dumpster.

“We are very thankful her injuries did not require immediate medical care,” WDFW South Central Captain Bob Weaver said in a statement.

The officers found clear evidence of the bear’s presence: scat and tufts of fur scattered around the dumpster. It was apparent that the bear had become fond of human food, a dangerous situation for both the animal and the community. The officers explained to Emily and her family that bears can quickly become food-conditioned, leading to more frequent and potentially dangerous encounters with humans.

The following morning, wildlife officials located and euthanized the bear. It was a reminder of the unintended consequences of human actions. The officials emphasized the importance of not feeding bears and properly disposing of garbage to prevent such incidents. They explained that bears conditioned to human food often meet tragic ends, either by being killed to protect property or by wildlife managers to ensure public safety.

