MYNORTHWEST NEWS

A reminder black bears, humans don’t mix: Animal euthanized after hurting teen

Aug 15, 2024, 10:19 AM

Black bear...

A black bear like this one was involved in an incident in Roslyn. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Nestled in the heart of Kittitas County, a typical Tuesday evening in Roslyn took an unexpected turn for 17-year-old Emily. A high school senior, Emily was performing her usual chore of taking out the trash. Just after 9:30 that night, she made her way to the dumpster located at the edge of her family’s property. A large male black bear emerged from the darkness. The bear was likely drawn by the scent of discarded food. In a swift motion, the bear swiped at Emily, its powerful paw making contact with her arm. The force of the strike tore through her clothing and left scratches on her skin.

Despite the scratches, Emily’s injuries were minor, and she decided against seeking medical attention. However, her parents immediately contacted the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW) to report the incident. Wildlife officers arrived at the scene shortly after, they investigated the area around the dumpster.

Related news: Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground

“We are very thankful her injuries did not require immediate medical care,” WDFW South Central Captain Bob Weaver said in a statement.

The officers found clear evidence of the bear’s presence: scat and tufts of fur scattered around the dumpster. It was apparent that the bear had become fond of human food, a dangerous situation for both the animal and the community. The officers explained to Emily and her family that bears can quickly become food-conditioned, leading to more frequent and potentially dangerous encounters with humans.

Animal news: Montana man gets 2 months in a federal prison for evidence tampering after killing grizzly bear

The following morning, wildlife officials located and euthanized the bear. It was a reminder of the unintended consequences of human actions. The officials emphasized the importance of not feeding bears and properly disposing of garbage to prevent such incidents. They explained that bears conditioned to human food often meet tragic ends, either by being killed to protect property or by wildlife managers to ensure public safety.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X here and email him here

