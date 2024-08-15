Seattle man accused of making threats found with gun, drugs, cash

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) found a gun, varying amounts of different drugs and over $8,000 in cash after arresting a man for making domestic violence threats in South Seattle Monday night.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, SPD officers responded to a report of gun threats in the 5400 block of South Ryan Street, according to a post published on the SPD Blotter Wednesday. The victim, a 34-year-old woman was not harmed, and the suspect was attempting to escape from the area.

From there, members of the SPD “initiated a high-risk vehicle stop” and took the man into custody.

During the investigation, officers recovered multiple pieces of evidence, including several drugs, a gun and money.

The SPD Blotter reported 309.7 grams (0.68 pounds) of what was believed to be marijuana, 14.7 grams (about half an ounce) of a substance suspected to be cocaine, 10.1 grams (about 0.36 ounces) of what was suspected to be crack cocaine, 36.8 grams (approximately 1.3 ounces) of morphine and more than 125 OxyContin pills of varying dosages.

In addition to the drugs, a Glock 22 pistol, a 26-round magazine and 26 rounds of ammunition were recovered. Officers also acquired a Spartan Armor Systems plate carrier and a rifle plate, the SPD Blotter stated.

Finally, SPD also recovered $8,113 in cash, mostly seen in $100 denominations, according to photos the SPD added to its post.

The suspect captured is a 30-year-old convicted felon. He was placed under arrest for multiple charges, including felony harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession/sale/delivery of narcotics. The SPD Blotter post concludes by stating the man captured was booked into King County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

