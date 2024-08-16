Seattle Fire Department fights a major 2-alarm fire in Capitol Hill

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) reported early Friday that its crews are responding to a two-alarm fire in a vacant building in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

At 4:30 a.m., the SFD posted on X it was responding to the fire in the three-story building located in the 1700 block of Belmont Avenue.

The department then quickly elevated the incident to a two-alarm fire because the fire extended to a second structure behind the vacant building.

The SFD reported around 5:25 a.m. that a primary search of the vacant building showed it was all clear. The department added that its firefighters “transitioned to a defensive position by pouring water on the fire at a safe distance away from the building.” It also reported that the roof of the vacant building is at risk of collapse.

In another X post from the SFD, residents and businesses in that area were told to close windows and doors to prevent smoke from entering. Alert Seattle, which is the city’s official emergency notification system, joined the SFD in delivering the same message on X to area residents.

Photos the SFD published on X from the scene posted by the SFD show a considerable amount of smoke and fire as crews continue to take on the blaze.

1700 block of Belmont Ave.: Flames are through the roof of the vacant building. pic.twitter.com/CQxropifQP — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) August 16, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

