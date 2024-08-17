Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Two teens injured in gang-related shooting at Grant County Fairgrounds

Aug 17, 2024, 1:37 PM | Updated: 1:44 pm

Grant County Sheriff's Truck...

Sheriff's Department responded to shooting at Grant County Fairgrounds. (Photo: Grant County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo: Grant County Sheriff's Office)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK, KIRO NEWSRADIO


MyNorthwest.com

Two teens are recovering and another teenager is in police custody after what authorities are calling a “gang-related” shooting at the Grant County Fairgrounds Friday evening.

Investigators say just after nine o’clock, a 15-year-old gang member was in line for a ride when a confrontation broke out between rival gangs.

They say he pulled a gun and tried to fire a shot at a gang member.  Instead, the bullet hit two teenaged girls with a single shot.

“That round passed through the back of the 16-year-old female,” said Grant County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kyle Foreman, “and then continued and struck and 14-year-old female in the leg.”

The 16-year-old female who was shot was attending the fair with the 15-year-old suspect.

Crime blotter: 4 people arrested in effort to make King County transit stations safer

Deputies say that suspect tried to run, but people in the crowd saw what was going on and stopped him.

Deputy Foreman says officers who had noticed the confrontation were already on their way to break it up, when they heard the gunfire.  They were able to provide aid to the victims.

They also arrested the 15-year-old suspect and seized his handgun.

“When the shooting happened, people ran away from the shooting,”  Foreman said.  “Although scared, people were very respectful of directions they were receiving on how to evacuate.”

MyNorthwest News: WA State Patrol lost emails, public records and state leaders were not initially informed

Deputies immediately evacuated the carnival portion of the Moses Lake fairgrounds property.  A rodeo that was going on was not evacuated.  A campground also was not evacuated.

There is no prohibition on open carry or concealed carry weapons at the Grant County Fairgrounds.   Attendees are not screened at a metal detector and employees do not use a weapon-detecting wand to scan people at the gate.

“Even if we had metal detectors at the gate, the fairgrounds is surrounded by a chain-link fence, so it is a very porous facility.  So even if someone does not have a weapon when they come through, it’s not uncommon for contraband to be tossed over a fence or passed through a fence,” Foreman said.  “The metal detectors and wanding, although sounding like a great idea at the entrance, we don’t believe is going to solve the problem.”

Medics transported both of the injured teens to Samaritan Healthcare Medical Center in Moses Lake.  The 14-year-old girl shot in the leg had to undergo surgery.

The hospital has not released the conditions of the two girls.

The 15-year-old suspect is likely facing assault charges.

Tom Brock is a weekend anchor, editor and reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

 

 

 

 

Two teens injured in gang-related shooting at Grant County Fairgrounds