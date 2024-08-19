The thunderstorms that moved through Western Washington on Saturday night produced thousands of lightning strikes.

Between 8 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, there were 3,302 lightning strikes across the region.

This was the most prolific lightning storm for our region since Sept. 7, 2019.

Thousands remained without power Sunday morning as crews worked to assess the damage.

At about 7 a.m. Sunday, over 9,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power across Puget Sound, with the largest batches around Port Gamble, Skykomish and Snoqualmie Pass.

Grays Harbor PUD said it repaired power to Cedarville and Elma before midnight, with repairs to Satsop and Montesano done early Sunday.

By 10 a.m., the total number of outages in Washington dropped to just over 6,000 customers.

Monday and Tuesday, there is a slight chance of rain showers but we’ll be mainly dry with highs in the mid-70s.

Another chance of rain comes our way in spots by Wednesday.