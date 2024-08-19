The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a fatal collision after a motorcycle crashed into a fire truck, killing two people in the process.

The crash occurred at approximately 3 a.m. in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood. Seattle Police Officer Eric Munoz said the motorcycle driver was traveling at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle was heading east on West Prospect Street.

“I don’t know if there’s a stop sign there or a yield sign, but I do know that they did not have the right of way and they collided directly into the side of the fire truck,” Munoz told KIRO 7. “This is probably one of those worse case scenarios. This is an extremely difficult incident to endure for all of our first responders.”

Crews in the fire truck were responding to another call and the truck had its emergency lights on, according to SPD. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger was taken to Harborview Medical Center. The passenger died later after succumbing to his injuries.

The fire truck suffered significant damage to its passenger-side rear door, according to KIRO 7, while the motorcycle was a total loss. Both directions of Queen Anne Avenue North were shut down for a period of time as investigators inspected the scene.

