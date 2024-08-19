King County investigators said a man was stabbed and assaulted by as many as 15 kids on a King County Metro bus.

The alleged attack happened near Southeast 208th Street and 108th Avenue Southeast in Kent on Wednesday, just after 11 p.m. Deputies said the man, in his late 50s, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds and other injuries.

Shanell Brown told KIRO 7 News that she was working near the crime scene when officers arrived.

“It scares me because I have young kids who take the bus to school. So, are they safe? What’s going to happen next? We don’t really have enough security and police in this area already. But to see that, it scares me,” she said.

As of Friday, deputies have not made an arrest in this case. There are no details on the suspects, including their ages.

“It looked like a bunch of high school kids,” Chris Goheen, who was at a nearby gas station during the alleged attack, said.

Several people, who live or work in the area, said the stabbing is part of a bigger issue that they’re hoping will be addressed.

“It just seems to be just part of the escalating crime that’s involved with the youth in this community,” Colleen Casey said. “I don’t know what the city (police) or the county (sheriff’s office), where they’re at as far as staff, but we need more presence.”

King County Metro told KIRO 7 News the incident happened on a Route 160 bus, which takes passengers back and forth between Auburn and Renton.

There were around 30 people on board during the incident, an official said.

KIRO 7 News is still waiting to hear back from hospital officials to get an update on the victim’s condition.

“We all got to live here as one,” Brown said. “And we all got to come together as one. It’s not going to stop until we can come together.”