In an incident that was more curious than anything else, a woman stole a traffic control truck from a work site early Wednesday morning, leading to a low-speed chase that ended at I-405 and I-90.

It all began around 4 a.m. when workers noticed the large truck being driven away from the site. They immediately alerted the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and followed the truck while providing updates to the authorities.

“It’s a car that they use for traffic control. There are a lot of barrels and cones and a device that protects the workers,” WSP trooper Rick Johnson told KIRO Newsradio. “They were working along 405.”

MyNorthwest News: Roosters rescued from Pierce County cockfighting ring looking for forever homes

The truck, not designed for high speeds, lumbered along the freeway, making it easier for troopers to join the pursuit. “No fast speed, of course,” Johnson explained. “That’s a given with that kind of truck.”

The chase, which lasted about 20 minutes, saw the involvement of both the Kirkland and Bellevue Police Departments. Officers strategized on how to safely bring the truck to a halt without causing harm to the driver or other motorists.

“At one point, the driver stopped and drove off again, and we were able to put spike strips down near the freeway,” Johnson said. “That startled her and that led to the arrest.”

Traffic: U.S. 2 in Sultan is getting $16.5 million in improvement funds

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody and booked into King County jail on charges of auto theft. Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the theft and whether alcohol or drugs played a role.

The unusual nature of the theft and the subsequent chase has left many puzzled. “It certainly doesn’t happen every day,” Johnson remarked, reflecting on the bizarre sequence of events.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on understanding why the woman chose to steal the traffic control truck and ensuring that such incidents are prevented in the future. For now, the workers and troopers involved are relieved that the situation was resolved without any injuries or major disruptions to the morning commute.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

Contributing: Heather Bosch, KIRO Newsradio