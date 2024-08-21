Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

RFK Jr. to speak Friday amid speculation he’ll drop presidential bid, support Trump

Aug 21, 2024, 3:59 PM | Updated: 4:02 pm

Image: Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., waves to the media outside the Nas...

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., waves to the media outside the Nassau County Supreme Court in Mineola, New York, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Photo: Stefan Jeremiah, AP)

(Photo: Stefan Jeremiah, AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) will speak Friday “about the present historical moment and his path forward,” his campaign announced Wednesday, fueling growing speculation that Kennedy could drop out and support Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Kennedy’s running mate openly discussed the possibility on a podcast this week, saying the campaign was considering a move to “join forces” with Trump to limit the election chance of Kamala Harris, whose Democratic convention winds up Thursday night in Chicago.

The move would have once seemed unthinkable for Kennedy, a Democrat for most of his life and — as the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of Robert F. Kennedy — a member of a beloved Democratic dynasty.

Last month, during the Republican National Convention, Kennedy’s son posted and then quickly deleted a video showing a phone call between Kennedy and Trump, in which the former president appeared to try to talk Kennedy into siding with him.

‘And I think it’ll be so good for you:’ Kennedy apologizes after a video of him speaking to Trump leaks

Kennedy will give a speech in Phoenix, hours before Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in neighboring Glendale. A spokesperson for Kennedy, Stefanie Spear, declined to say whether he planned to drop out or why he chose Arizona for his speech.

After leaving the Democratic primary to run as an independent, Kennedy built an unusually strong base of support for someone running without the backing of a major party. It was unclear exactly where his support was coming from, which worried Republicans and Democrats alike.

But since President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign and Democrats coalesced around Vice President Harris as their nominee, Kennedy’s rise has been stunted. It looks increasingly unlikely that he will be able to make the debate stage when Trump and Harris face off next month, a moment Kennedy counted on for momentum and legitimacy. His campaign finances have also been strained.

The news comes a little over a week since a New York judge ruled that Kennedy should not appear on the ballot in the state because he listed a “sham” address on nominating petitions. Kennedy has appealed, but has faced several similar challenges around the country.

More on the candidate: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he left a dead bear in Central Park as a prank

On Wednesday, he was in a courtroom in a suburb of New York City, testifying in a trial for another ballot suit in the state, this one backed by the Democratic National Committee, that challenges the signatures collected by his campaign.

During a break in the court proceedings, Kennedy declined to answer questions from reporters about whether he was dropping out.

He’s also facing a likely legal challenge in Arizona, where last week he submitted signatures that may have been collected by a super PAC that supports him, which Kennedy’s critics say is illegal coordination between a candidate and an independent political group.

Politics

Associated Press

South Carolina deputy charged with killing unarmed man and letting police dog maul innocent person

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A deputy in South Carolina has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault after he fatally shot an unarmed suspect five times and his police dog mauled a different, innocent person, authorities said. State agents arrested former Florence County deputy Treyvon Jonathan Sellers on Wednesday. He was on leave after the […]

11 minutes ago

President Joe Biden, right, meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, in the Oval...

Associated Press

Biden speaks with Netanyahu as US prods Israel and Hamas to come to agreement on cease-fire deal

BUELLTON, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday as the United States presses Israel and Hamas to agree to a “bridging proposal” that could lead to a cease-fire in the war in Gaza. Hamas and Israel have signaled that challenges remain amid significant differences over the presence […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

2 Louisiana Supreme Court candidates disqualified, leaving 1 on the ballot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An upcoming election in a new majority-Black state Supreme Court district in Louisiana may already be decided after two of three candidates were disqualified from the race under an opinion issued by the very court they were running for. The high court’s decision Tuesday evening to drop two candidates from […]

25 minutes ago

FILE - This photo shows the Utah State Capitol, March 14, 2013, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick B...

Associated Press

Utah lawmakers want voters to give them the power to change ballot measures once they’ve passed

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican-controlled Legislature is meeting Wednesday to decide whether to ask voters in November to relinquish some of their rights to lawmakers who want the ability to change state ballot measures after they’ve passed. Frustrated by a recent state Supreme Court ruling, lawmakers called a special session focused on amending […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Outcome of Connecticut legislative primary race flip-flops amid miscount, missing ballots

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A candidate for an open Connecticut legislative seat who thought she lost last week’s Democratic primary, only to be declared the winner by two votes when a counting error was discovered 90 minutes after she conceded, has again found herself in the losing column. A recount held Tuesday, a week after […]

57 minutes ago

FILE - In this image from video provided by the Tampa Police Department, Joseph Ruddy, a prosecutor...

Associated Press

Elite prosecutor misused position by offering Justice Department card in DUI stop, watchdog finds

MIAMI (AP) — One of the nation’s most prolific federal narcotics prosecutors flouted ethics rules last year when he drunkenly handed his business card to Florida police investigating a hit-and-run crash, a Justice Department watchdog found. The finding comes nearly a year after The Associated Press published body-camera footage following a Fourth of July crash […]

59 minutes ago

RFK Jr. to speak Friday amid speculation he’ll drop presidential bid, support Trump