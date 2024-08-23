Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bruce Springsteen took a few moments at a concert last weekend to pay tribute to the Charles R. Cross, the late Seattle-based music journalist and author.

As KIRO Newsradio Resident Historian Feliks Banel explained, Cross, who died unexpectedly Aug. 9 at the age of 67, was “known globally for definitive volumes about musical icons birthed in the Northwest: Jimi Hendrix, Heart and Nirvana.” He also edited the Seattle-based music magazine “The Rocket,” an old printed paper that chronicled the “rapidly towering music scene in the boomtown glory years of the 1980s and 1990s.”

Banel went on to note that Cross also created “Backstreets,” a so-called “fan-zine” devoted to Springsteen “that soared above other publications in that category with its professional quality and stratospheric production values.”

Given Cross’ history, Springsteen chose to dedicate his rendition of his 1975 hit “Backstreets” from the album “Born to Run” to the writer and publisher during his concert in Pittsburgh Sunday night.

“His great writing and his influence and his help communicating between our band and our fans will be sorely missed. This is for Charles Cross,” Springsteen said.

That concert wasn’t the only place Springsteen honored Cross’ memory. He also released a statement on his website, showing appreciation for Cross’ ability to connect the artist to its fans.

“We’re grateful to (Cross) for bringing conversations and insights around our music to so many,” Springsteen’s statement reads. “He was an exceptional journalist, publisher, thinker and facilitator, and he will be missed.”

He published the same message on his official Facebook and Instagram pages.

The extent of Cross’ reach and impact was again demonstrated this week as The Seattle Times published a piece detailing the dozens of messages that “filled our inboxes with memories of (Cross)” from his friends, past colleagues and fans after news of his death became public.

“Ironically we were in touch by text just a couple of weeks ago. I was by a campfire under the stars in Idaho and Springsteen’s ‘Backstreets’ came on. It prompted me to reach out and he wrote back, sharing a picture of his girlfriend. We planned to call the next week but it never happened and now it never will. It is profoundly sad and a terrible loss for the Northwest. An extraordinary man in so many ways,” Mike McGavick wrote, according to the Times.

