As autumn approaches, the trees don their fiery cloaks, the crisp air whispers secrets of change and renewal and the Pumpkin Spice Latte arrives at Starbucks.

It’s only Aug. 22, and many in Seattle are hoping summer isn’t quite gone yet. Yet, Starbucks’ fall menu has arrived earlier than ever.

If you’re wondering, the Pumpkin Spice Latte has existed for 21 years, and whenever it’s introduced, you either hear squeals of joy or groans around the water cooler. But the fact remains that seasonal drinks and limited-time offers drive Starbucks’ big sales and traffic.

Company news: Starbucks CEO could make $100M while working remotely

Starbucks does not take the early return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes lightly. It is a strategic response to recent financial pressures. The company has experienced a significant dip in sales over the past few months. Starbucks hopes the introduction of the fall menu, including its famous (or infamous) latte, will help turn that around.

Starbucks announced last week that Brian Niccol will take over as chairman and CEO on Sept. 9. Niccol’s appointment is seen as a key move to turn the financials around. The announcement has generated significant buzz among customers eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite seasonal drinks.

Now, the Debbie Downer part: A Pumpkin Spice Latte costs $5.45 for a tall to $6.75 for a venti. Get a big one every other day of the month, and you’ll drop more than $100.

The earlier-than-ever launch of fall products aligns with trending consumer behaviors. Social media trends such as “Summerween” boasts 124 million TikTok posts, while “#CodeOrange” has another 67,000 posts, showing that the autumn ache is palpable.

Alongside the Pumpkin Spice beverage, Starbucks is introducing a new seasonal beverage lineup. The Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso combines Blonde Espresso with apple, cinnamon and brown sugar, topped with oat milk. Another new offering, the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, features chai spices, creamy oat milk and nondairy apple crisp cold foam, evoking the flavors of homemade apple pie.

“We are excited to introduce the new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai to our customers,” Rosalyn Batingan, Starbucks beverage developer on the site, said. “This beverage perfectly captures the taste and feeling of fall.”

‘What’d you say?’: Starbucks attempts to tamp down the noise

Starbucks is making strategic moves to meet consumer demand. The company continuously introduces limited-time seasonal beverages, innovative flavors and alternative options such as plant-based milk alternatives. Starbucks hopes this approach keeps customers engaged while catering to a broader range of tastes and dietary preferences.

The coffee giant has invested heavily in drive-thru, mobile ordering and delivery services. These options became particularly important during the pandemic.

Starbucks leverages its mobile app. The app facilitates mobile ordering and offers personalized recommendations, loyalty rewards and exclusive promotions.

The company has committed to sustainability by reducing its environmental footprint. This includes initiatives like eliminating plastic straws, promoting reusable cups and sourcing ethically-produced coffee.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.