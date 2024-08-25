An explosion and a fire that broke out early Saturday morning in the Renton Highlands heavily damaged a grocery store.

The fire department responded after a report of an explosion at the “Top of the Hill” market next to a Chevron gas station on Northeast 4th Street near Jericho Avenue.

When crews arrived, big flames shot from the roof of the building.

Shortly after, the roof partially collapsed.

Several other fire agencies helped put out the flames, including the Bellevue, Eastside and Puget Sound Fire Departments.

No one was hurt.

The fire will put several employees out of work.

In a statement on the store’s website, owners Jackie and Damu Maples thanked the Renton Fire Department, calling them “heroes.”

They also shared pictures of the damage, under the headline, “A Setback, Not The End.”

The owners wrote, “as a family-owned business, we’ve always been proud to be a part of this wonderful community, and your support means the world to us.”

It continues, “We are committed to rebuilding and continuing to serve you, our extended family, with the same dedication and care as always.”

Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire got started.

