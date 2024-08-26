Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST HISTORY

Hope for saving the Holy Rosary Church in Tacoma?

Aug 26, 2024, 6:41 AM | Updated: 7:20 am

holy rosary church tacoma...

Interior of the Holy Rosary Church in Tacoma. (Photo courtesy of 'Save Tacoma Landmark Church')

(Photo courtesy of 'Save Tacoma Landmark Church')

Feliks Banel's Profile Picture

BY FELIKS BANEL


Local historian

There is breaking news of a potential deal to save an iconic church along Interstate 5 (I-5) in Tacoma.

In a KIRO Newsradio exclusive, Jon Carp of the group Save Tacoma’s Landmark Church said last week they were asked by a representative of the Seattle Archdiocese to present a proposal – by Monday, Aug. 26 – for preserving the 104-year-old Holy Rosary Church, including its distinctive 216-foot steeple.

More on the Holy Rosary Church: Battle for Holy Rosary Church’s survival stretches from Tacoma to the Vatican

“This is the first time we’ve been asked for proposals by the Archdiocese,” Carp said late Sunday.

Carp also told KIRO Newsradio that Save Tacoma’s Landmark Church plans to work with another group that hopes to ultimately purchase the historic structure and restore it. Estimates vary regarding the cost of necessary repairs.

“We’re very excited,” Carp explained. “This is what we’ve been working towards in a lot of ways. We have repeatedly said in statements to the press and to the Archdiocese to just let us try, let’s see if we can save the church, let’s not just give up before we’ve even tried.

“We see this as the first step towards that goal of being given a real, good faith opportunity to attempt to save the church,” Carp added.

Carp and other members of Save Tacoma’s Landmark Church worked on their proposal over the weekend. He told KIRO Newsradio that once the document has been formally submitted to the Seattle Archdiocese, Save Tacoma’s Landmark Church will also provide more details Monday to the greater community about what they have in mind for Holy Rosary.

“We will be sharing it with the press and members of the public,” Carp said, “We are hopeful that the Archdiocese … will accept the proposal, or at the very least come back with a counter (proposal).”

Hopes are, Carp continued, that the community and the Archdiocese “can all work together to come up with a viable path forward for this church building that is so important to so many of us and so important to the people of Tacoma.”

More from Feliks Banel: Searching for Beatlesville and Beatles Avenue on 60th anniversary of band’s Seattle visit

It’s unclear what, if any, Vatican involvement in the dispute over Holy Rosary Church may have led to this development. The battle to save Holy Rosary Church stretches back more than five years.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

You can hear Feliks Banel every Wednesday and Friday morning on Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien. Read more from Feliks here and subscribe to The Resident Historian Podcast here. If you have a story idea or a question about Northwest history, please email Feliks. You can also follow Feliks on X.

MyNorthwest History

Image: Bruce Springsteen performs a tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ...

Steve Coogan

Bruce Springsteen pays tribute to late Seattle author Charles Cross

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bruce Springsteen took time at a concert to pay tribute to Charles R. Cross, the late Seattle-based music writer.

4 days ago

Image: Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr of The Beatles fishing from their hotel room...

Feliks Banel

Searching for Beatlesville and Beatles Avenue on 60th anniversary of band’s Seattle visit

When Beatles were in Seattle 60 years ago, they made it from Sea-Tac Airport to the Edgewater Hotel and then to Seattle Center.

5 days ago

Pike Place Market...

SHAWN GARRETT, KIRO 7 NEWS

Seattle’s Pike Place Market opened 117 years ago today

It's an icon in Seattle. The Pike Place Market, known for its flowers, food, and art, turns 117 years old today.

9 days ago

Image: The original giant painted plywood cowgirl in Rainier, Wash. dates to 1982; this photo is fr...

Feliks Banel

The Rainier cowgirl is a big asset for this small town

A sign for a shop that once sold T-shirts – in the shape of a giant "cowgirl" – has been resurrected in the Thurston County town of Rainier.

10 days ago

Charles R. Cross, second from left, moderates a panel at Easy Street Records in November 2023. Cros...

Feliks Banel

Charles Cross, acclaimed biographer of Hendrix, Cobain, dies at 67

The work of Charles R. Cross, well-known biographer of Pacific Northwest musical icons, will no doubt outlast all of us who mourn his unexpected passing.

14 days ago

Photo: The Brelsford WSU Visitor Center in Pullman....

Feliks Banel

96-year-old WSU Press will not close, will become part of WSU Libraries

University officials confirmed Friday KIRO Newsradio's reporting that operations of WSU Press are no longer slated to cease.

17 days ago

Hope for saving the Holy Rosary Church in Tacoma?