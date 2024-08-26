Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Seattle Reign FC retire soccer icon Megan Rapinoe’s No. 15

Aug 26, 2024, 8:57 AM | Updated: 8:58 am

rapinoe jersey retire...

A view of a Megan Rapinoe banner during her jersey retirement ceremony before the game between the Seattle Reign and the North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field on August 25, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Alika Jenner, Getty Images)

(Photo: Alika Jenner, Getty Images)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


KIRO 7 Seattle

It was an electric atmosphere at Lumen Field Sunday night as the Seattle Reign FC won a thriller against the North Carolina Courage 1-0.

Before the game, the Reign honored soccer legend Megan Rapinoe one more time by retiring her number 15.

This is the first time the club has ever done this and it’s the fifth time in the National Women’s Soccer League history a team retired a player’s number.

“Only legends bring us here tonight,” Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom said.

Mendoza-Exstrom said they wanted to pull all the stops when it came to the ceremony.

Not only did they have para jumpers land at midfield, but the team was able to get members of the 1985 Women’s National Team to help raise the banner as they retired Rapinoe’s number.

It was truly an amazing spectacle to see. Rapinoe spoke to the crowd right before her number made a permanent home at Lumen Field about how thankful she is for the Reign fans.

“Just know that when you’re looking up and thinking about me, I’m looking up there and thinking about all of you and the incredible moments that we shared,” Rapinoe said.

Mendoza-Exstrom said the impact Rapinoe had on the club goes beyond the game of soccer. She said the platforms Rapinoe fought for like equal pay for women athletes and LGBTQ+ rights is what really makes her stand out.

“But she also stands up for the same things my daughter believes in. Whether it’s inclusion and ensuring in my daughter’s words you know when people discriminate, Megan includes,” Mendoza-Exstrom said.

Attendance for the jersey retirement ceremony and game was over 16,000 according to the club, the second-highest attendance in club history.

Though it was technically ruled an own goal, 18-year-old Emeri Adames was the one who finessed the ball off the post which would then bounce off the goalkeeper into the back of the net.

Adames hit the crowd with a Rapinoe pose looking up at Rapinoe in the press box.

