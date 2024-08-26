Two Goodwill locations in Seattle will close next month because of the city’s crime, homeless, and drug crises. This decision should surprise no one.

Derieontay Sparks, senior vice president at Evergreen Goodwill, announced the closures in a blog post. She blames the “troubling rise in property damage, break-ins, and safety concerns for our employees” for the decision. She said that these “challenges,” combined with the rental costs, isn’t worth keeping them open.

Employees at the impacted locations in South Lake Union and University Place will be offered positions at other stores. That is, until they’re closed for the same reason.

Who could have seen Seattle Goodwill stores closing? Literally anyone

The closures of the Seattle Goodwill stores is precisely what happens when a city allows itself to be overtaken by unchecked crime, homelessness, and the kind of progressive policies that barely sound good on paper but fail inevitably and catastrophically in reality.

Seattle has become a city where lawlessness thrives and businesses are taking the hit. Theft, vandalism and drug use are rampant. And who can forget the aggressive panhandlers and their potential for violence?

It’s precisely why stores like Nike, Lululemon, Fox’s Jewelry, and others have closed in recent months. It’s why a massive residential project in downtown Seattle has been put on indefinite pause. Is anyone here paying attention?

The community will suffer as a result

Goodwill is a nonprofit that’s done a lot of good, especially for those trying to get back on their feet. They provide jobs, training, and affordable goods to the community.

Yet, even this kind of organization can’t operate in an environment where safety is a luxury rather than a guarantee. When even Goodwill — a company known for its resilience — decides it can’t handle the chaos anymore, that’s a big, flashing warning sign that the city’s in deep trouble.

What’s particularly infuriating is that city leaders will certainly shrug this off. They’ll read their usual talking points about “addressing root causes” and pretend their plans (what plans?) are working, while ignoring the fact that their soft-on-crime policies are directly leading to these closures. How many businesses need to shut their doors before Seattle’s politicians wake up? Apparently, the threshold hasn’t been met yet.

These closures are not just a loss for those who depend on Goodwill for affordable shopping options (ironically, it’s the people who steal from them that could benefit the most from the organization) or job opportunities. They’re a loss for the entire community. Every shuttered store is a reminder that Seattle is failing to protect us.

Seattle’s doom loop

Goodwill’s departure from these Seattle neighborhoods will likely lead to more boarded-up windows, less vibrant streets, and even more crime connected to homelessness.

This Seattle doom loop will continue until Democrats in power have the guts to make real, bold changes. They must tackle this issue in a big way and with a sense of urgency. We shouldn’t hold our collective breath. While the Seattle City Council has become sane again, the mayor’s office is still too scared to make the necessary changes for fear it’ll upset the progressive base that fights to keep things as they are.

Until we get big action, the people of Seattle will continue to suffer the consequences of their leaders’ ineptitude.

So, here we are, watching as a nonprofit with a mission to help the community is forced out by the very problems it’s trying to alleviate. It’s tragic. The question is, how much more of this can Seattle take before it’s too late?

