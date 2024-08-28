Seattle Deputy Mayor Tim Burgess claimed the city’s Downtown Activation Plan, which is meant to make downtown safe, clean, and welcoming, is a “roaring success.” Anyone who lives, works or visits downtown Seattle knows this is absolute nonsense. Tackling the rampant crime and homelessness has not been successful.

Last week, the city hosted a photo-op in the form of a roundtable update on the plan’s purported progress. The mayor’s office knew this would generate positive and mostly uncritical coverage from at least one major media outlet. KING 5 was happy to oblige.

“The first year of the downtown activation plan is a roaring success,” Burgess, with a straight face, told KING 5.

No one actually believes this. And an increasing number of influential business people are speaking out.

Is downtown Seattle activation plan a rip-roaring success? Business community says otherwise

The Downtown Activation Plan is supposed to make downtown Seattle safer, cleaner and more vibrant. In other words, it’s meant to undo the consequences of Seattle leaders’ far-left policies on crime, homelessness and drug use.

By any reasonable measure, there has been no roaring success. The idea that the city has any policy to address downtown Seattle’s many challenges is laughable on its face. It’s why we’ve seen a surge in business people, normally working quietly with the Downtown Seattle Association to lobby the city, are demanding more urgent action from the city.

Patrick Foley, co-founder of Lake Union Partners, develops properties in downtown. He and his colleagues have become more vocal in criticizing the lack of urgency in addressing downtown’s crime and homelessness crises. He said Burgess’ claim about the “roaring success” of his Downtown Activation Plan doesn’t reflect reality.

“No, I don’t (think it reflects reality),” Foley exclusively explained on “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. “I think he’s a good man. I’m glad he’s there and he’s saying what I think he needs to say. And I think he’s pointing to some technicalities, I think that you might consider a ‘roaring success,’ but to me… the only thing that really matters when it comes to downtown activation is cleaning up the streets, especially at 3rd (Avenue) and Pike (Street) and Pine (Street).”

‘Insanity’ is being ignored amidst the downtown Seattle crime and homelessness crisis

Foley said he can’t figure out why the city has “ignored” the “insanity” happening around downtown Seattle, despite its activation plan.

“It feels like that is really the only thing that should be focused on when it comes to activation. Cleaning up the streets of Third (Avenue and Pike/Pine (streets), Yesler (Way) and James (Street) and also down along Lenora Street at Third in front of the YMCA. Those are the three key areas that I see are very problematic,” Foley explained.

He argues that the previous city council is to blame for why the situation in downtown Seattle has deteriorated so dramatically over the last several years. He says he’s thankful they’re not in power anymore. But he’s still dealing with the crises.

‘This scene outside is just too much’

The developer noted that one of his properties, the State Hotel across the street from Pike Place Market, has been in the thick of the problem for years.

The hotel staff have had to spend extra on new security measures, replace $5,000 shattered glass doors, and fix vandalism done to the property.

“At the State Hotel, we have a lot of guests that show up and say, ‘We really love this. We love the neighborhood. We love being by the market. We love the hotel and the restaurant Ben Paris. But this scene outside is just too much.’ And so it’s a problem,” Foley explained.

Foley said that he’s expressed concerns to the mayor’s office. And as the deputy mayor claims they’re seeing “roaring success” in addressing downtown issues, another developer just announced that he’s pausing a massive residential project across the street from the State Hotel, citing the “continued public safety concerns in the neighborhood.”

“It’s just, we need them to start taking action to clean it up. I really think it can be that simple … forcing people to go into treatment, and if you don’t, you don’t want to call it jail, great, then open treatment facilities,” Foley explained. “But it’s a real problem for visitors who come to this city and people living down there. We’ve got to take care of the residents who live downtown, and that should be the priority their safety.”

Tackling Seattle crime and homelessness crises shouldn’t be political

Cleaning up downtown Seattle “shouldn’t” be political, Foley argues. And yet it has become that with “people working behind the scenes that … want to keep this (homelessness crisis) out in the open for some strange reason.”

“This affects people of all perspectives, I think. And I’m hearing it from people who are, what I think they consider themselves, progressive or liberal or whatever it happens to be. People are fed up. They’re really pissed off. They’re just tired of it, and it’s exhausting after a while,” Foley said.

Foley credits eight of the nine councilmembers for being committed to cleaning up downtown. Though he didn’t single her out by name, the one councilmember who has stood in the way of progress is socialist councilmember Tammy Morales, a holdover from the last council who has not moved from her defunding police, legalizing drugs, and offering little to punishment for crimes posture.

Where’s the success in tackling downtown Seattle crime and homelessness?

It appears Deputy Mayor Burgess claims the city’s plan is a “roaring success” merely because they’ve implemented a handful of initiatives meant to address the problems downtown. But they don’t appear to be judging the initiatives progress.

For example, one initiative is to “launch a contingency management drug abatement program.” Whether or not it shows meaningful results is not factored into the claim the plan is a “roaring success.” Given the city’s own research even noted contingency management, a program that rewards addicts with gift cards if they quit using, does not help with chronic addicts, it’s not likely to be the success people may hope.

Another initiative is to merely “deliver a one-time grant” to help pay for street cleanings. They also will “offer graffiti removal services” to private property owners. Handing out a grant to clean up a problem the city created, and still isn’t solving, or covering graffiti that is replaced the next day with more graffiti is a success to the city.

Are there any successes at all with the downtown Seattle activation plan?

It would be dishonest to say there haven’t been any successes or initiatives that have, at least, show progress. For example, under the leadership of Amy Smith, the Community Assisted Response and Engagement (CARE) program has shown promise.

But we should be way beyond celebrating programs that show promise. We should have seen meaningful results in making downtown safe, clean and welcoming.

Since the city cleaned up the area for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week in 2023, the area has devolved. Third between Pike/Pine, in particular, has returned to the dangerous and depressing hellscape it was during the COVID-19 pandemic when the city gave up on doing anything. Tax-paying residents should be treated better than, not worse than, MLB officials.

Are people waking up after silly statement about the downtown Seattle activation plan?

Foley says more of his colleagues and peers are speaking up because they know what’s on the line if the downtown Seattle crime and homelessness crises aren’t fixed.

“I think we’ve hit a tipping point. And I think a lot of us who are in the business community in Seattle have finally decided to get a bit of a backbone and say, ‘Look, what do we have to lose, except for everything?'” Foley said.

Still, Foley is optimistic about the city’s future and is willing to speak up, even if it ruffles some feathers.

“It’s just too important, and we can’t just worry about whatever other people think. I think there are more people starting to speak out, which I’m very happy about,” Foley explained.

