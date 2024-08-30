The Marysville School District (MSD) has been dealing with budget issues for years and now — as the district has yet to come up with a feasible budget for the 2024-25 school year — the state has stepped in.

On Wednesday, Superintendent of the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) Chris Reykdal said he has lost confidence the district can resolve the issue on its own.

More details: State sends reinforcements to review Marysville’s struggling school budget

Reykdal sent the Marysville School Board and MSD Superintendent Dr. Zachary Robbins a letter notifying them that his office is placing MSD “under enhanced financial monitoring in accordance with RCW 28A.315.221.”

“The committee’s findings and recommendations, the State Auditor’s report and comments from the community, show that additional assistance is necessary to prevent dissolution in the future,” stated the letter.

Reykdal detailed that OSPI and Northwest Educational Service District 189 have provided MSD with services to get them on the right path, but Reykdal said despite those efforts, the district has not come up with a reasonable budget for the approaching year. He also accused MSD of not providing clear information on multiple budget issues.

“In addition to the concerns we have about the district’s fiscal management, the State Auditor has raised serious concerns about the district’s financial health and oversight,” Reykdal wrote.

Years of issues: Marysville schools face significant budget cuts as year starts

Therefore, OSPI will be monitoring MSD’s day-to-day decision-making. Reykdal noted trust is vital between all parties which “can only be accomplished through transparent and open conversations to best serve the school district.”

Reykdal then highlighted five requirements and 12 restrictions for MSD. Included in the requirements are a special administrator, information on employee pay increases and continued budget meetings. MSD must also submit a revised budget to OSPI by October 15.

Also required, the committee appointed to review the district’s finances must make an alternate plan that financially stabilizes the district by the end of the 2025-26 school year. If the alternate plan is proposed to be adopted, it will be subject to a public hearing.

Related news: Marysville school board president steps down amid turbulent period for school district

As for the restrictions, a district-wide hiring freeze of all non-certificated staff will be placed upon MSD immediately, along with a freeze on all employee awards and incentives not currently outlined in collective bargaining agreements.

Any planned curriculum adoption will be postponed until the district exits binding conditions. There will also be no new technology purchases and no state or local-funded travel for administrative staff and school board members.

For a full list of restrictions and requirements, visit the OSPI’s website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.