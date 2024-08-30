Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) is operating as normal with few residual effects from the cyberattacks last week.

“Our teams are working around the clock to ensure everyone who uses our gateways can reach their destinations safely and efficiently this holiday weekend,” reads the latest update on the Port of Seattle website.

At mid-afternoon Friday, most airport activities were as travelers would expect them to be during a major holiday. According to FlightView, all airports in the Northwest are operating as normal with the few flight delays reported less than 15 minutes.

Friday and Monday are expected to be the busiest days of the long weekend. Airport officials ask that passengers arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

Frontier, Spirit, Sun Country, JetBlue and International Airlines are specifically affected. Passengers on these carriers should check with their airline on when to arrive at ticketing.

Travelers can use their airline app to get their mobile boarding pass and check baggage before they get to the airport. WiFi at the airport is unavailable, so visitors should plan ahead and do it before they get to the airport to help speed up the check-in process.

Certain programs and services, like SEA Visitor Pass and the Airport Lost and Found, are currently unavailable; an employee will process traveler inquiries as soon as possible. Checkpoint wait times are currently unavailable on display screens in the airport, but officials said an employee will direct flyers to the best checkpoint for them.

Passengers are encouraged to prioritize carry-on luggage if possible and follow standard Transportation Security Administration (TSA) guidelines for packing.

“We’re working around the clock to get necessary systems back online and to mitigate impacts to our passengers,” the airport’s aviation managing director Lance Lyttle said in a press conference.

Lyttle said the airport is investigating the outage with the help of outside experts and is working closely with federal partners, including the TSA and Customs and Border Protection. Officials have not released details about the full scope of the issue but Lyttle said it was not affecting TSA’s ability to screen passengers.

Sea-Tac Airport contact information:

