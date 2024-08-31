Close
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Shadowknights, outlaws, wizards flock to downtown Seattle for PAX West

Aug 30, 2024, 5:32 PM | Updated: 5:42 pm

A man plays a video game near one of the main stages used for competitive eSports matches over the PAX West weekend in Seattle on August 30, 2024. Rows of players test Dawntrail, a new expansion for Final Fantasy XIV Online. A woman in cosplay poses on top of a model display for the new game Monster Hunter: Wilds. Washington State Secretary Steve Hobbs' Office made an appearance at PAX West in Seattle on August 30, 2024. Convention-goers walk in front of the Pokémon Play Lab at PAX West in Seattle on August 30, 2024. Inside the PAX West convention in downtown Seattle on August 30, 2024. Video games enthusiasts take photos at PAX West on August 30, 2024 in Seattle. Inside PAX West. A video game convention in downtown Seattle on August 30, 2024. Convention-goers play video games at PAX West on August 30, 2024 in Seattle.
KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY SAM CAMPBELL AND JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest.com

Wondering why you’re seeing so many people in costume in downtown Seattle? PAX West’s 20th anniversary is happening, bringing video game fans from all across the country and the world to the Emerald City.

“PAX West is a celebration of gaming and gaming culture featuring thought-provoking panels, a massive expo hall filled with the best publishers and studios, new game demos, musical performances, tournaments and a community experience unlike any other,” states PAX West’s website.

‘It’s such a celebration:’ Orchestra prepares for massive Seattle video game weekend

Merch booths inside the expo hall are a popular destination for fans to get everything from pins to shirts, to artwork to dice. There are typically hundreds of local artists at the expo who sell their homemade catalogs.

Pokémon and Nintendo are at the convention again this year — below is one of the areas reserved for fans to try out their latest games and cards.

Walking the show floor, a video gamer might expect to see Super Mario, Dragon Ball Z and more — but not Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. He was at the convention trying to get young people registered to vote, but that’s just half the story.

KIRO Newsradio asked Hobbs if he was also there to take part in the celebration of nerd-dom.

“I am a big nerd,” Hobbs said. “I’m glad to see Larian Studios who does Baldur’s Gate 3 because I really enjoy Baldur’s Gate 3. I also play Dungeons and Dragons. I know they’re doing a live play here that I’m really excited to watch.”

Photo: Washington State Secretary of State Steve Hobbs' booth at PAX West.

Washington State Secretary of State Steve Hobbs’ booth at PAX West. (Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

More local news: New beer coming to Husky stadium exclusively to help fund NIL

One of the biggest stages for competitive esports is this weekend, but for now its open to anyone to come and play a variety of games on some of the latest models PC manufacturers are trying to sell.

New numbers from Visit Seattle show that with all the foot traffic coming into the Emerald City for PAX West, the convention is expected to inject $21.9 million into the local economy. In 2021, that number was $15.9 million. That includes the money people spend in the city after traveling to the convention.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Sam Campbell is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Sam’s stories here. Follow Sam on X, or email him here.

