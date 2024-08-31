Wondering why you’re seeing so many people in costume in downtown Seattle? PAX West’s 20th anniversary is happening, bringing video game fans from all across the country and the world to the Emerald City.

“PAX West is a celebration of gaming and gaming culture featuring thought-provoking panels, a massive expo hall filled with the best publishers and studios, new game demos, musical performances, tournaments and a community experience unlike any other,” states PAX West’s website.

Merch booths inside the expo hall are a popular destination for fans to get everything from pins to shirts, to artwork to dice. There are typically hundreds of local artists at the expo who sell their homemade catalogs.

Pokémon and Nintendo are at the convention again this year — below is one of the areas reserved for fans to try out their latest games and cards.

Walking the show floor, a video gamer might expect to see Super Mario, Dragon Ball Z and more — but not Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. He was at the convention trying to get young people registered to vote, but that’s just half the story.

KIRO Newsradio asked Hobbs if he was also there to take part in the celebration of nerd-dom.

“I am a big nerd,” Hobbs said. “I’m glad to see Larian Studios who does Baldur’s Gate 3 because I really enjoy Baldur’s Gate 3. I also play Dungeons and Dragons. I know they’re doing a live play here that I’m really excited to watch.”

One of the biggest stages for competitive esports is this weekend, but for now its open to anyone to come and play a variety of games on some of the latest models PC manufacturers are trying to sell.

New numbers from Visit Seattle show that with all the foot traffic coming into the Emerald City for PAX West, the convention is expected to inject $21.9 million into the local economy. In 2021, that number was $15.9 million. That includes the money people spend in the city after traveling to the convention.

