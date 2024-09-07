Grandparents Day is Sunday, September 8. It’s an occasion to honor the bond between grandparents, their children and grandchildren. It is a day that recognizes the wisdom, achievements and nurturing presence of family elders.

One local grandparent has been recognized by the American Red Cross with a Life Saver Award. The Certificate of Merit award recipient is Lisa Courneya from the Lake Tapps area.

In 2023, she completed Red Cross Adult and Pediatric First Aid, CPR and AED training. Those learned skills kicked into life-saving action on May 20 of this year.

Courneya was visiting her daughter and new two-day-old grandson in Renton when she noticed her new grandson had stopped breathing and was turning blue. Courneya began CPR on her grandson while her daughter called 911.

Emergency medical services arrived while Courneya continued CPR. She accompanied her new grandson while being transported to Seattle Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Subsequent care at Children’s Neonatal ICU marked the beginning of his recovery journey.

“He was not breathing, and I knew I had to do CPR and hoping he would be OK,” Courneya recalled. “Grandma mode went out the window, I was totally focused on CPR.”

Courneya is a member of Emergency Management Group-Washington, and frequently volunteers at community special events and large outdoor athletic events.

“When I completed this training, I never thought I would be using the skills with my own family,” Courneya said, referencing the Red Cross training she took the previous year. “I am very thankful and grateful I took this training and was there when (my grandson) stopped breathing.”

Sebastian, President of Emergency Management Group-Washington, and a Red Cross Emergency Medical Responder Instructor, highlighted the critical importance of clinical skills and training in life-threatening situations. Frank noted,

“Lisa’s quick thinking and decisive action is a compelling testament to the importance of emergency preparedness,” Sebastian noted. “It highlights how critical training and composure can be in life-threatening situations, not just for medical professionals but for anyone.”

Everyone can take life-saving Red Cross training. Visit the Red Cross’ website for more information and how to sign up for training classes in first aid, CPR and more. As Courneya discovered, those life-saving skills can arise in the most unexpected circumstances including members of your own family.