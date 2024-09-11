Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: KING 5 gubernatorial debate was embarrassing and a waste of time

Sep 10, 2024, 9:54 PM | Updated: 10:28 pm

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, left, is seen on April 27, 2023 in Seattle. At right, the...

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, left, is seen on April 27, 2023 in Seattle. At right, then-U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert is seen speaking on Nov. 6, 2018 in Issaquah. (AP file photos)

(AP file photos)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

KING 5 hosted the Washington gubernatorial debate between Republican Dave Reichert and Democrat Bob Ferguson. Everyone involved in the planning and execution of this debacle should never be allowed near a debate stage again.

Washington is facing serious crises: violent crime is surging, especially among juveniles, gas and housing prices are through the roof, and homelessness is out of control. On top of that, too many are dying from drug overdoses. These issues demand attention.

It would be great if voters were able to here a substantive debate on these issues. But we didn’t. KING 5 designed a debate that only allowed one minute responses from Reichert and Ferguson and 45 second rebuttals. It was a joke.

Was this the worst version of a debate KING 5 could produce?

How do you solve the crime crisis? You can’t answer that loaded question in 60 seconds. How do we get housing costs under control? They gave 45 seconds for that one. Can you explain how you’ll rein in government spending in a minute? Of course not. No one could with such a short allotment of time.

Reichert did his best to get specific. He pointed out that while Ferguson was on a hiring spree for hundreds of attorneys, Democrats were running cops out of town. Reichert rightfully called out Ferguson for helping legalize drugs, while expecting us to believe he’ll fix the crisis. And he highlighted how Ferguson was conveniently silent on the soft-on-crime policies his party passed, which got us into this mess.

Ferguson, meanwhile, danced around tough questions, made laughable promises to fix problems he helped create, whined about Reichert fact checking him in real time, and mentioned Donald Trump more times than Kamala Harris did in her own presidential debate. Ferguson’s got a sickness — a bizarre obsession with Trump that he hopes Washington voters share.

KING 5 didn’t serve anyone

KING 5 served no one but themselves, and the irony is, they failed even at that.

In a petty move, KING 5 refused to allow a simulcast of the Washington gubernatorial debate, trying to funnel viewers to their own network. Even the national networks didn’t stoop that low — they allowed simulcasts of presidential debates because they understood voters deserve to hear where candidates stand. But KING 5? They couldn’t care less.

The real kicker? The debate they hoped would bring them attention won’t even do that. The format was a joke, and the set looked like a high school drama club’s attempt at stage design. The podiums wobbled, the lighting was so bad it cast distracting shadows on Reichert, and the whole production screamed amateur hour. The drama kids at Auburn Riverside High School (Go Ravens!) could have done a better job.

These details matter — unless, of course, you don’t care how you come off. And maybe that’s the point. KING 5 didn’t care about putting on a quality debate. They just wanted to pat themselves on the back for hosting one.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: The Phones Are Listening to Us!

Do you really truly actually care if Facebook or any other company is using your phones to listen for keywords so you get better ads targeting you? It’s a Double Shot.☕️ Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen to podcasts. […]

4 hours ago

Tyreek Hill...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Tyreek Hill uses old playbook to claim racism, but he was the bad guy, not the cops

Tyreek Hill claims to be a victim of racist policing. Body worn footage shows Hill was actually the bad guy.

5 hours ago

Photo; With the help of Kshama Sawant, a group of Seattle baristas are holding Cherry Street Coffee...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Baristas hold coffee shop hostage, business man warned not to share economic reality

With the help of Kshama Sawant, a group of Seattle baristas are holding Cherry Street Coffee House hostage. Meet their demands or else!

1 day ago

Photo: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump departs a campaign event at th...

Jackson Meyer

Meyer: Trump has momentum heading into first debate with Harris

Recent polling suggests that Donald Trump has regained the momentum and this is still very much his election to lose.

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: It Pays to Quit

In Japan, you can pay a service to quit your job for you. That’s right! If confrontation is something you hate, just pony up $200, and someone else will do the dirty work. Jason Rantz and Jake Skorheim talk about how quitting can actually be fun. However, they both agree firing people is way better. […]

1 day ago

Photo: A car was stolen twice in Tacoma in a matter of moments....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Stolen car was abandoned, then stolen again in matter of moments in Tacoma

A car was stolen twice in Tacoma in a matter of moments. It's one reason why Kelly Chambers is running for Pierce County Executive.

2 days ago

Rantz: KING 5 gubernatorial debate was embarrassing and a waste of time