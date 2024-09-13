It’s the Tacoma Moon Festival this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chinese Reconciliation Park. It’s being put on by the Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation. This is a day full of dancing and music, with each performance highlighting a different style of dance and culture. There will also be a celebration for new citizens of the U.S. and the Moon Princess Lantern Parade! Get details at the Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation’s website.

The Tacoma Moon Festival is one of many events going on in Tacoma for “Welcoming Week.” It is described on the City of Tacoma’s website as a “national movement in which communities gather to recognize and celebrate the contributions and sacrifices of their foreign-born neighbors and community members.”

There will be more activities and programs throughout the week in Tacoma; get more details on Tacoma Community House’s website.

Late summer film festivals this weekend

This weekend, the Seattle Nordic Film Fest will feature short films, documentaries and feature films. All the showings will be going on at the Majestic Bay Theatres. However, more details on the movies and programs, as well as tickets, are available on the Nordic Museum’s website.

Why are video games cool? CEO of Kinda Funny gives his answer, offers creator advice

Wine walks, record shows and weekend markets

Enjoy the weather this weekend with events in Snohomish including the Historic Downtown Snohomish Wine Walk. Check in at the Waltz Building on Saturday, and from there, you and your 10 tasting tickets can taste wines from local wineries as well as stopping at cool local shops along the way.

The 35th anniversary of the Fremont Sunday Market is back this weekend and there will be a massive celebration. According to the event page on Facebook, there will be two blocks of merchants, food, live music and a sneak peek at the new market expansion along the Fremont Canal. This event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on Evanston Ave N. in Fremont.

Saturday on Bainbridge Island, it’s the Bainbridge Record Show! Get your hands on vinyl records, CDs, tapes and music memorabilia. If you haven’t been to a record show, you’ve been missing out on your chance to build your record collection while talking tunes with die-hard fans. Tickets are available on its website.

Latin American Parade

More weekend events include the Sea Mar Community Health Center hosting the Fiestas Patrias Parade this weekend. The event’s website described the event as “a celebration of Latin American Independence, featuring a vibrant parade and a festival filled with rich Latin-American culture.”

More from Paul Holden: Senior VP of popular trading card game speaks on finding your magic community

There will be food, music, fun for the kids and, of course, the parade itself! That starts at 10 a.m. and the route flows from the Sea Mar Community Health Center to the South Park Community Center.

We might be cooling off temperature-wise, but we are never cooling off when it comes to fun things to do.

Editors’ note: An earlier version of this piece citing the Fiestas Patrias Parade contained a typo that has been adjusted.

Editors’ note: An earlier version of this piece cited the University Heights Center’s last Summer Park PopUp of the year taking place Saturday. The organization canceled the event and this piece has been updated to reflect that update.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio and a weekly story for MyNorthwest. He also appears on KIRO Newsradio’s “Seattle Morning News.” If you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let him know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.