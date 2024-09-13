Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

PCC is moving (back) to Downtown Seattle with new store, headquarters

Sep 13, 2024, 2:18 PM | Updated: 3:04 pm

pcc downtown...

Exterior of the PCC Community Market location in Bellevue. (Photo courtesy of PCC Community Markets)

(Photo courtesy of PCC Community Markets)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

While many businesses are vacating Downtown Seattle and moving elsewhere, PCC Community Markets is moving into Rainier Tower — the location the local grocer left in January.

The organic grocery chain announced Friday it’s returning to the high-profile 58-story building at 1320 Fourth Avenue with a new concept store and corporate offices.

More grocery news: Coupon discrimination by large grocery stores targeted in Senate bill

“We continue to hear – from co-op members, our staff, and downtown residents – about a strong need in the city center for the kind of unique shopping and dining experience that only PCC offers,” Krish Srinivasan, PCC’s President & CEO, said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to be able to meet that need by returning with a new concept that promises significantly better economics than a full-service grocery store.”

Downtown Seattle averaged more than 90,000 workers per weekday last month — just 62% of the traffic seen in July 2019, according to the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA).

“PCC returning to Rainier Square is very welcome news for people who visit, work and live in downtown,” DSA President & CEO Jon Scholes told KIRO Newsradio. “With a record residential population and more workers coming back to downtown, these types of retailers are additive to the vibrancy of downtown.”

While PCC closed its full-service grocery store at this location earlier this year, the grocery chain was still contractually obligated to its long-term lease obligation. So PCC created a small format food market, only 6,500 square feet, with a focus on fresh meals for downtown office workers and residents.

Seattle grocery sticker shock: What to do about high prices

The rest of the space will be for its headquarters, currently located in the 3131 Elliott Avenue office building. PCC announced it will not renew its Elliot Avenue lease when it expires in 2025, citing issues with cost, size and location of the space.

PCC operates 15 stores in the Puget Sound area.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: This undated family photo provided by the International Solidarity Movement on Friday, Sept....

MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Washington activist killed by Israeli fire buried in Turkey as Israel strikes Gaza

A Turkish-American activist with ties to Washington who was killed by Israeli fire was buried Saturday in her hometown in Turkey.

26 minutes ago

Image: The Redmond Police Department (RPD) reported Friday Sept. 13, 2024 that camp counselor Leona...

Steve Coogan

Ex-YMCA counselor, 18, arrested on child molestation charges

Police in Redmond arrested a former counselor this week after he allegedly molested two children during a YMCA summer camp.

2 hours ago

Image: At the top of this image, the reader board at Sea-Tac Airport that would normally have infor...

Steve Coogan

Port of Seattle: Outage was ransomware attack; ransom hasn’t been paid

The Port of Seattle confirmed in a statement Friday afternoon a ransomware attack is what knocked several systems offline last month.

5 hours ago

A deer is shown with various bumps on its body. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDF...

Julia Dallas

WA Department of Fish and Wildlife sees uptick in calls about lumps on deer

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's Eastern Region said it is seeing an increased number of calls about lumps, bumps, abscesses and warts on deer.

19 hours ago

Photo: Two river otters. WDFW recently reported a child was involved in an animal attack when an ot...

Julia Dallas

Child dragged underwater in Bremerton aquatic animal attack

A mother was walking with her young child along a dock at the Bremerton Marina Friday morning when her child was attacked.

19 hours ago

Photo: The on-ramps to I-5 north and south will close between 4 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday...

Nate Connors

Transportation agencies race to finish projects, congesting weekend traffic

From Woodinville's wine country to another full closure on I-405, here is a list of construction that might affect weekend traffic.

23 hours ago

PCC is moving (back) to Downtown Seattle with new store, headquarters