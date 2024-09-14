Redmond Police Department (RPD) detectives arrested a former camp counselor Wednesday, after he allegedly molested two children during a YMCA summer camp.

Leonardo Louie, 18, worked as a counselor for the YMCA of Greater Seattle when the reported assaults occurred, according to a statement released by the RPD Friday.

Louie was charged with two counts of child molestation in the first degree stemming from the alleged assaults, which took place at some point between the dates of July 8 and Aug. 23 the RPD explained.

YMCA of Greater Seattle reacts to the counselor being arrested

In a statement provided to MyNorthwest Saturday, Michelle LaRue, a spokesperson for the YMCA of Greater Seattle, said the organization received a report that “a former staff member allegedly violated our child protection policies and acted inappropriately with two children in our summer camp programs in Redmond.”

From there, the YMCA of Greater Seattle, then “immediately reported these allegations to Child Protective Services (CPS).” LaRue also said her organization has been in direct and ongoing communication with RPD and it has and will continue to “fully support the ongoing investigation by the police, CPS and the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF).”

The organization learned of the charges on Friday as well.

LaRue went on to explain that the YMCA of Greater Seattle conducted background checks on Louie and there were no causes for concern when it came to his hiring.

“All background checks on this staff member came back clean,” LaRue said in her statement to MyNorthwest. “(Louie) had no previous record or any other cause for concern in their background and they completed all requisite child protection trainings.”

LaRue added the YMCA of Greater Seattle is “committed to providing a safe environment to every person in our programs, most importantly, children who are entrusted in our care.”

The organization “stand(s) firmly by our policies and practices designed to protect the well-being of every individual who interacts with our programs.” LaRue’s statement points to the YMCA of Greater Seattle policies on its website.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children and families affected by these allegations,” LaRue’s statement also says.

Additional resources and information

The investigation remains ongoing. If anyone has additional information about this case or about other potential victims, they should contact the RPD at 425-556-2500.

“We encourage parents to have conversations with their children about inappropriate actions by adults and remind them to tell a trusted adult immediately if unwanted contact occurs,” Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe stated in the department’s release.

At the end of its statement about this arrest, the RPD added that additional resources can be found at the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center at 888-998-6423 or at their website. In addition, the Harborview Center for Sexual Assault and Traumatic Stress can be reached at 206-744-1600 or on their website.

