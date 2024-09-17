A man was arrested at a movie theater in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood Friday after he allegedly threatened to shoot up an auditorium when an altercation broke out with another pair of patrons.

Seattle Police Department (SPD) Detective Eric Munoz reported the suspect got angry at a couple — ages 40 and 42 — when they passed by his row of seats on two occasions.

“The alleged suspect didn’t want the patrons to pass by,” Munoz said. “Then, shortly after, an argument ensued and a fight broke out between the patrons. People heard the yelling of, ‘I’ve got a gun. I’ll shoot you, and I’ll shoot everyone.'”

The incident took place during a showing of “Alien: Romulus” inside the Regal Thornton Place movie theater.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old DeVon Mayfield by KIRO 7, allegedly pistol-whipped the couple. The male victim had a lacerated ear where “it was almost entirely ripped off,” according to Munoz.

He then threatened to shoot the couple, and everyone else in the theater, before attempting to leave the scene on foot. Officers quickly located and arrested him. A Ruger 9-millimeter semi-automatic was confiscated by police.

Mayfield is currently being held on $150,000 bail at the King County Jail on felony assault and unlawful imprisonment charges. The King County Prosecutor has until Wednesday to file formal charges.

Contributing: KIRO 7

