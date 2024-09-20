Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Activists cost themselves jobs at Seattle coffee shop after trying to hold owner hostage

Sep 19, 2024, 5:55 PM

Photo: Cherry Street Coffee House....

Cherry Street Coffee House. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

Progressive activists, alongside Cherry Street Coffee employees, staged a walkout on Capitol Hill in Seattle. Why? Because the business owner had the audacity to explain to the city council that the upcoming minimum wage hike is unsustainable. Thanks to their activism, the store is now permanently closed and they’re out of jobs. It’s what they deserve.

Seattle’s next minimum wage hike kicks in on January 1, 2025, and it’s going to hurt. The new phase eliminates the tip credit that bars, restaurants and cafes rely on. That credit currently lets businesses deduct $2.72 an hour if employees make at least that much in tips. But soon, that lifeline will be gone. Experts are already warning the food and beverage industry will take a hit — expect more Seattle businesses to shut down because they can’t handle the added expenses.

Ali Ghambari, owner of Cherry Street Coffee, tried to sound the alarm at a recent Seattle City Council meeting, pleading for relief. His business couldn’t absorb the blow. But his employees, showing just how little they understand about running a business, objected. They teamed up with socialist agitators, led by none other than former Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant, and organized a walkout. They thought they could hold him hostage. The result? The store is shuttered and they’re jobless. Great work, team!

More from Jason Rantz: Baristas hold coffee shop hostage, business man warned not to share economic reality

Seattle protesters killed their own barista jobs at Cherry Street Coffee

Due to a staffing shortage, Ghambari temporarily closed the Capitol Hill location, though he managed to keep his three other Seattle cafes open. But Capitol Hill, home to some of the city’s most stubborn and reactionary extremist activists, was never going to let him operate there again. Not after he had the nerve to reasonably express his concerns about the minimum wage hike impacting his business. That’s an unforgivable sin in Capitol Hill.

Ghambari told the left-wing Capitol Hill Seattle Blog the shop won’t reopen as he initially intended. Now, he’s looking for a tenant to take over the lease. And something tells me that the low-skilled baristas who thought they could run his business better than he could aren’t lining up to take over. Funny how that works.

Seattle’s activists seem to think they’re entitled to dictate how Ghambari should run his business. It doesn’t matter that he poured his blood, sweat and tears into building it, taking all the financial risks, expanding his local shops, and hiring the very Progressive brats who ended up sinking it.

These baristas, in their selfish delusion, demanded Ghambari ignore the very real financial pressures that small business owners like him face in Seattle. Emboldened by the city’s far-left voters and politicians, who will support any protest as long as it comes from the Left, these workers pushed too far. Now, they’ve paid the price with their jobs. Poetic justice.

More from Jason Rantz: Panic as Seattle restaurants may not survive massive minimum wage shift

This shouldn’t be celebrated as a progressive win

It’s unclear whether Ghambari fired any of the employees at that location or (foolishly) offered them hours at his other cafes. Either way, they’ve gone from consistent hours at one coffee shop to inconsistent hours elsewhere or no job at all. Brilliant move, right?

Activists will probably see Ghambari’s closure as a win. He wasn’t progressive enough for their little echo chamber, so naturally, he doesn’t belong. The irony, of course, is that they’re celebrating the shutdown of a minority-owned business they’d typically pretend to champion. But facts don’t matter when you’re on a crusade. Shutting down a small coffee shop because the owner expressed legitimate concerns about wages isn’t a victory — it’s a pathetic self-own that ended up hurting everyone, from the staff to the community they claim to care about.

If the Seattle City Council doesn’t fix this disastrous minimum wage legislation by the end of the year, they’ll be sealing the fate of countless other businesses and employees. Those who just want to work and grow will be the ones paying the price for the selfish demands of these so-called “activists.”

Ghambari’s baristas were on a power trip, pretending they were fighting for a living wage. But instead, they pushed their boss closer to bankruptcy. Now, they’re the ones without a paycheck. Well done!

More from Jason RantzAfter crime crisis cost him his insurance, business owner vows to stop paying taxes in protest

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Bob Ferguson’s attack ads against Dave Reichert are verifiably false

Attorney General Bob Ferguson is airing an attack ad accusing his gubernatorial candidate Dave Reichert of saying that “public school teachers are overpaid” and that he would “gut” public school funding. Did Reichert make that claim on teachers’ pay and gutting school funding? Both statements are verifiably false, according to Jason Rantz. Listen to The […]

9 hours ago

Image: An attack ad by Bob Ferguson claims Dave Reichert thinks teachers should have less pay....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Did Dave Reichert really say teachers are overpaid? Bob Ferguson attack ad fact checked

An attack ad by Bob Ferguson claims Dave Reichert thinks teachers are overpaid. But Ferguson invented that position on teacher pay.

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Doubleshots: The awkwardness of workplace arguments

Today’s Doubleshot is all about workplace arguments. We’ve all seen them and sometimes taken part in them. How do you act when you see co-workers arguing very publicly in the workplace?

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Washington state could use a lesson in Kim Potter training mishap

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board decided recently to cancel a training involving Kim Potter, the ex-Minnesota cop who killed Daunte Wright. Jason Rantz explains why this was a missed opportunity to learn from someone who actually learned from their past mistakes. Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 […]

1 day ago

Image: A Washington license plate can be seen in a recent photo....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrats released so many inmates that Washington has a shortage of license plates

Washington democrats purposefully released so many criminals from jail that the state now has a license plate shortage.

2 days ago

Image: Taylor Swift, left, arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Era...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Did the Taylor Swift endorsement backfire for Kamala Harris?

A new poll shows that the Taylor Swift endorsement of Kamala Harris not only didn't help, but may have actually hurt.

2 days ago

Rantz: Activists cost themselves jobs at Seattle coffee shop after trying to hold owner hostage