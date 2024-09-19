Attorney General Bob Ferguson is airing an attack ad accusing his gubernatorial candidate Dave Reichert of saying that “public school teachers are overpaid” and that he would “gut” public school funding. Did Reichert make that claim on teachers’ pay and gutting school funding? Both statements are verifiably false.

The 30-second ad features various public school teachers, who are Ferguson supporters, criticizing Reichert’s plan to address the state’s failing public schools. Rebecca Lewis, a teacher in the Sedro-Woolley School District, is one teacher featured in the ad.

“When I heard Dave Reichert say that public school teachers are overpaid, I was disgusted!” she said.

On screen, over a video of Reichert’s interview with The Seattle Times editorial board, the text indicates Lewis is quoting the former congressman and King County sheriff. “Dave Reichert: Public school teachers are overpaid,” the text reads, citing the June 9, 2024 editorial board discussion.

More from Jason Rantz: AG Bob Ferguson kept secret his donor’s lawsuit against initiatives in ‘highly unusual’ deceit

Bob Ferguson ad falsely claims Dave Reichert said ‘teachers are overpaid’

Opinions editor Kate Riley asked Reichert about funding inequities at public schools around the state. Reichert called it “one of the most critical issues facing our education system.” He then argued the issue isn’t necessarily about revenue, but spending priorities.

“It’s more of a spending issue and I think we really need to evaluate where the spending within our education system is being applied,” Reichert explained. “I know that teachers’ unions may not like to hear this but we have some of the highest paid teachers. Didn’t use to be that way but we do today. And I think we need to take a look at, first of all, prioritizing spending.”

While the Ferguson ad wants to trick viewers into thinking the text on screen, “Dave Reichert: Public school teachers are overpaid,” is a quote, it is not. Reichert obviously did not make that statement about teachers’ pay.

Moreover, the Reichert statement was clearly about prioritizing the spending going to public schools and not about teachers’ pay being too high.

My mom was a public school special education teacher. Teaching is one of the most important jobs in the state. Dave Reichert might be the only person in Washington who thinks that teachers are overpaid. Listen to what teachers think about that in our new ad. pic.twitter.com/4UI76X1zdZ — Bob Ferguson (@BobFergusonAG) September 12, 2024

Every teacher in ad makes over the state’s median salary

Reichert was not critical of teachers’ pay in Washington; he simply acknowledged they are some of the highest-paid teachers in the country and that funding into districts should be better distributed to students, not just teacher salaries.

Given student performance is suffering while teacher’s pay is increasing, Reichert’s position is quite reasonable.

For context, every teacher in the ad (except one union official) makes more than the median Washington state salary of $94,605, according to a state database. The database offers salaries from the 2022-2023 school year.

Lewis, who is listed as “certificated on leave,” makes $137,415. Kathleen Purviance-Snow of the Snohomish School District is listed with a $141,023 salary. Layla Jones of the Kent District, listed as “certificated on leave,” has a $96,586 salary. Rojine Rudio of the Lake Washington School District earns $98,957.

Tjay Johnson, a union official, is not listed.

Bob Ferguson ad falsely claims Dave Reichert would “gut” public school funding

The Ferguson attack ad goes on to claim that Reichert said he would “gut” public school funding.

“Now he wants to gut funding for public schools,” Johnson, a teacher and union president in the Franklin Pierce School District, said.

This claim sources a Seattle Times article from July 29, 2024. That article makes no such claim. In fact, it says the opposite:

Reichert said it was important to spend as much on education as the McCleary ruling dictated. He said his goal would be to make sure 50% of the state’s general fund goes toward education. Now, 44% of the state’s general fund goes toward K-12 education.

Reichert is passionate about funding special education first.

The Reichert campaign calls the lie “egregious” and has asked television stations to pull the false ad.

“Bob (Ferguson) is a career politician who feels entitled to be governor and will deceive voters to distract from his record of failure as Attorney General,” the Reichert campaign said in a press release.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, Instagram and Facebook.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz