The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) arrested a man after he allegedly snuck into an apartment while four women were sleeping and exposed himself while performing a sex act.

Four women, all between the ages of 18 and 21, contacted police to report a burglary in progress at approximately 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. An hour earlier, one of the roommates told BPD that she had briefly stepped outside the apartment, leaving the front door unlocked in the process.

At this moment, the suspect forced his way inside the Bellevue home. The man allegedly entered the apartment and woke up one of the women by shaking her as he stood over her while masturbating, according to a report from Bellevue Police obtained by KIRO 7.

When she woke up, she fled into one of her roommate’s bedrooms, with both of them demanding for the man to leave. The suspect threatened her with his fist before raiding their kitchen, drinking beverages from their refrigerator, smoking cigarettes on the apartment’s back patio and eventually falling asleep in one of their beds.

“It is unusual for someone to stay and linger after they commit a crime and then make themselves at such ease in the place of the crime,” Captain Ellen Inman with BPD told KIRO 7.

The 30-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of indecent exposure and burglary.

Contributing: KIRO 7

