CONTESTS AND EVENTS

2024 Annual Tree Planting Celebration with Carter-Subaru!

Sep 24, 2024, 3:51 PM

...

KIRO Newsradio is partnering with Carter Subaru and Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust to plant native trees on Saturday, October 12th! Their goal is to plant roughly 800 trees at the event this year, while also helping baby trees thrive. Let’s work together to protect our planet and ensure a greener future! See more event details below.

...

No Author

KIRO Newsradio is partnering with Carter Subaru and Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust to plant native trees on Saturday, October 12th!

4 seconds ago

...

No Author

Invest in our Veterans

KIRO Newsradio has teamed up with Global Credit Union to support our veterans with the Invest in Our Veterans program!

2 months ago

...

No Author

The 2024 Guardian Dog Pack Giveaway

Guardian Roofing and Gutters and KIRO Newsradio have your chance to win a Guardian Dog Pack!

2 months ago

...

No Author

Seattle Mariners Theme Nights

The Mariners have a season packed with exciting theme nights for everyone to enjoy!

2 months ago

...

No Author

Ransom: Position Of Trust

A kidnapping in Texas turned to a ransom demand of $500,000, an FBI chase, and a suspect no one expected.

4 months ago

...

No Author

“The Letter, Season 2: The Ripple Effect”

After a murder of two fathers, what did the killer confess that led to more pain and confusion? Does everyone deserve a second chance? Join Amy Donaldson as she dives into the story, conflict, trauma and forgiveness in The Letter, Season 2: The Ripple Effect.

5 months ago

2024 Annual Tree Planting Celebration with Carter-Subaru!