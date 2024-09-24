2024 Annual Tree Planting Celebration with Carter-Subaru!

KIRO Newsradio is partnering with Carter Subaru and Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust to plant native trees on Saturday, October 12th! Their goal is to plant roughly 800 trees at the event this year, while also helping baby trees thrive. Let’s work together to protect our planet and ensure a greener future! See more event details below.

9a-12p Register: 2024 Annual Tree Planting Celebration!