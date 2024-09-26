After the Hamas attacks against Jews, Macklemore has shockingly embraced antisemitism and aligned himself with terrorists. Over the weekend, in a Jewish neighborhood, Macklemore led an anti-Israel concert where he encouraged the crowd to say, “F**k America.” He followed it up with a remarkably and equally offensive statement doubling down on his ignorance and hate that simply reminded us how truly awful a person he is.

Now Seattle’s sports teams — Mariners, Sounders, and Kraken — are forced to decide if they’re comfortable offering mealy-mouthed statements or continuing to associate with the region’s most underwhelming musician, who is also unapologetically anti-American and antisemitic.

The Mariners replaced “Louie Louie” during the 7th inning stretch with Macklemore’s “Can’t Hold Us.” Seattle’s Sounders FC and Kraken are both linked to him through partnership, with the rapper holding an ownership stake in both teams. Macklemore was supposed to be a face of these franchises, injecting local pride. Instead, it’s clear his involvement is little more than a vanity project, and the ugliness he’s embraced overshadows any positive impact.

All three teams issued statements in response to Macklemore’s actions, but it’s not enough. They have a decision to make: stand with hate or cut ties with the problem.

What are the Mariners, Sounders, and Kraken saying about Macklemore?

The Seattle Mariners became the latest team to weigh in on Macklemore’s hate. They did so before Macklemore’s disgusting statement.

“We are aware of the incident and agree with the other teams in town: Sports and music should connect, not divide us. We continue to monitor and research the latest developments,” Vice President of Communications at the Seattle Mariners Tim Hevly explained to KIRO Newsradio.

Heyly is referencing a joint statement from the Sounders and Kraken.

“We believe that sports bring people together and unite us,” the two teams said in a statement. “We are aware of Macklemore’s increasingly divisive comments, and they do not reflect the values of our respective ownership groups, leagues, or organizations. We are currently evaluating our collective options on this matter.”

None of the statements are condemnation. They’re barely critical. These are statements organizations release when they want a story to go away by doing the bare minimum and hoping media and fans move on. It’s a strategy that I understand and don’t mind if it comes with meaningful action.

Here’s what the Mariners should do with Macklemore

The Mariners have the simplest and most effective path to take in response to Macklemore’s hate.

At their next home game, the team should immediately switch back to “Louie Louie.” Fans didn’t rally behind the original decision to replace the iconic song with Macklemore’s track, and this is their chance to make things right. No grandiose statement is necessary because cutting ties with an anti-American, antisemitic bigot is a powerful statement in itself.

The Mariners didn’t ask for this Macklemore controversy — it’s been unfairly thrust upon them. But unlike other local teams, they’ve successfully kept politics and social justice distractions from overtaking the game experience, which is no small feat in a deeply blue city and state. They’ve maintained a balance that many fans should appreciate.

If the Mariners are hesitant about making any move out of fear it will further involve them in this mess, they need to realize that sticking with the song is equally a statement. Either way, they’re already in the controversy, but they now have an easy chance to do the right thing and steer clear of this divisive figure.

Sounders and Kraken must act decisively and openly

The Sounders and Kraken face a more difficult situation. With Macklemore holding an ownership stake in both teams, their options are legally complex, and it’s clear they’re treading carefully. That’s smart business. However, there do seem to be potential paths forward.

Both teams should be transparent in communicating their desire to buy out Macklemore’s ownership stake. He’s a fading name, barely contributing to the operations or fan experience, and neither organization particularly needs him. If he refuses to sell, at least the public will know they made the effort. Though these discussions involve intricate legal issues, every day the teams delay taking a decisive stance signals, fairly or unfairly, who they might be silently supporting.

This shouldn’t be a difficult position to declare. At the very least, both teams should ensure that Macklemore’s music is sidelined from home games.

While it’s unclear if the Sounders will continue to play his tracks, having previously worked with the Sounders for their broadcast, it’s hard to imagine them not scrubbing Macklemore from the playlist. This should be the bare minimum until a more concrete solution is reached.

Be public in the condemnation

Both the Sounders and the Kraken must publicly and explicitly condemn Macklemore’s comments. Labeling them as merely “divisive” without addressing the specific remarks or explaining why they’re unacceptable is not enough — especially considering how these organizations have responded to other issues.

The Kraken have made their stance on climate change abundantly clear — to the point of annoyance. Their stadium’s name is a literal virtue signal, and they proudly promote their eco-conscious efforts at every turn.

The Sounders, too, are no strangers to declaring their positions on political and social issues, loudly and frequently. Yet, when it comes to Macklemore, there was no post on X or Instagram with their current weak statement. They didn’t even put it on the press release section of their website — a part of the site that nobody visits.

The Sounders often boast about their inclusivity, with both players and front-office staff touting how open they are. So, is Macklemore’s statement inclusive? The organization should stand with Jews and patriotic Americans who don’t despise this country, just as they publicly stood in support of trans athletes. They’ve spent more energy shaming a player for a political opinion that wasn’t even overtly conservative than they have addressing this controversy. While I understand the legal complications tied to Macklemore’s ownership stake, as a Jew, a proud American, and a fan, I expect more.

Like the Mariners, the Sounders and Kraken didn’t seek out this controversy. But they’re in it now, and they should act with urgency and clarity, making it obvious they take this situation seriously.

