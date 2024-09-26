Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST HISTORY

Lost 1936 Seattle film saved by local composer takes festival circuit by storm

Sep 26, 2024, 8:03 AM | Updated: 10:00 am

Still from the film "The Scalpel" directed by Richard Lyford, composed by Ed Hartman. (Photo courtesy of 8th Sense Productions) Still from the film "The Scalpel" directed by Richard Lyford, composed by Ed Hartman. (Photo courtesy of 8th Sense Productions) Still from the film "The Scalpel" directed by Richard Lyford, composed by Ed Hartman. (Photo courtesy of 8th Sense Productions) Still from the film "The Scalpel" directed by Richard Lyford, composed by Ed Hartman. (Photo courtesy of 8th Sense Productions) Still from the film "The Scalpel" directed by Richard Lyford, composed by Ed Hartman. (Photo courtesy of 8th Sense Productions) Still from the film "The Scalpel" directed by Richard Lyford, composed by Ed Hartman. (Photo courtesy of 8th Sense Productions)
Paul Holden's Profile Picture

BY PAUL HOLDEN


KIRO Newsradio producer and writer

Back in 1936, Richard Lyford, a 19-year-old Seattle filmmaker, was in the middle of making his seventh film, called “The Scalpel.” The film was shot here in Seattle and incorporated Lyford’s signature style and creative use of his limited resources, acting as an indie director long before the term became popular.

However, the film was never released in its entirety until this year.

Only fragments of “The Scalpel” were said to exist. That is, until Ed Hartman, producer and composer for 8th Sense Productions in Seattle, made a discovery earlier this year while scanning through a physical film estate he was given.

More on Seattle film scene: Seattle International Film Festival kicks off its 50th Anniversary with “Thelma”

“As I’m going through these films, looking at my vintage 16-millimeter editor, just going through all the films to make sure that I know what’s on everything, I discovered the first half of ‘The Scalpel,’ which I didn’t see before,” Hartman told KIRO Newsradio.

Hartman had been working with the Lyford family, scoring the film “As The Earth Turns” and creating a documentary about Lyford’s life, which helped get him access to the archive. He had also already scored the existing footage of “The Scalpel” before this discovery.

“If you think about this, the second half of the film was in the Seattle area. The first half of the film came from the East Coast, so we took these films, and through a couple of companies in town, we color-corrected and edited it,” Hartman said. “This has been going on for the last several months, and now it’s on an epic film festival run. I think it’s in 81 festivals so far and it’s won 91 awards and nominations, including its upcoming screening at local sightings in Seattle.”

The legacy of Lyford and his films is very important to Hartman, and it’s something that he considered extensively when creating a score for “The Scalpel.”

“It’s a wonderful gift to be able to score as a composer and not have constraints. On the other hand, you’re also dealing with somebody’s legacy and you have to decide, am I worthy of even doing this sort of thing? Impostor syndrome is real for any of us,” Hartman said. “So I had to make that decision. And luckily, the family is very supportive about all this stuff and seems to have liked everything I’ve done.”

He even said Chris, Richard’s son, thought he was right on with the creative decisions he was making.

More Paul Holden features: Senior VP of popular trading card game speaks on finding your magic community

“When you score films, you have a director or maybe a producer that you bounce off of,” Hartman said. “They may love or hate your music, or may have you rewrite it seven times over, which is not great, and then come back to the first one after all of that. In this case, again, I had a free hand to do it.”

“The Scalpel” will be showing this Friday at the Local Sightings Film Festival at the Northwest Film Forum — the first time the movie has ever been shown in its entirety, and with Hartman’s score.

“For me, the art of scoring has to do with seeking out basic themes that you want to find initially and then develop them through the film,” Hartman said. “With a shorter film like ‘The Scalpel,’ which is 20 minutes, you don’t have a lot of time to develop. The other challenge about ‘The Scalpel’ is, a couple of years ago, I had scored the second half of that film. Now, I’m presented with the first half. Do I rescore everything?”

Hartman said this is an opportunity to learn about the history of independent filmmaking and its origins.

You can learn more about Ed Hartman’s work on his website and you get more information about “The Scalpel” and everything else at the Local Sightings Film Festival by visiting its website.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio and a weekly story for MyNorthwest. He also appears regularly on KIRO Newsradio’s “Seattle’s Morning News.”

MyNorthwest History

lost seattle film...

Paul Holden

Lost 1936 Seattle film saved by local composer takes festival circuit by storm

However, the lost 1936 Seattle film, "The Scalpel" by then 19-year-old Richard Lyford, was never released in its entirety until this year.

5 hours ago

walking seattle history...

Feliks Banel

Accumulating miles and stories by walking the history of Seattle

Austin Watson easily covers 10 miles on foot a day, walking different treks to explore the history of Seattle in his retirement.

1 day ago

Image: Then-U.S. Sen. Dan Evans (R-Wash.) stands with his son Dan Jr., after he won the primary ele...

Feliks Banel

Dan Evans, former Washington governor and US senator, dies at 98

Daniel J. Evans, who served three terms as governor of Washington, has died at the age of 98. The Seattle Times broke the news Saturday.

5 days ago

Image: A crowd of 50,000 people welcomed the Douglas World Flyers back to what's now Sand Point Mag...

Feliks Banel

Feliks Banel: Celebration of Seattle around-the-world flight should become annual event

With all the excitement this year, many aviation enthusiasts hope this celebration of the 1924 around-the-world flight happens more often.

6 days ago

The one-story building at Second and Bell in downtown Seattle once housed Mama's Mexican Kitchen; e...

Feliks Banel

Toothless Seattle landmark law dooms the old Mama’s in Belltown

The one-story brick building in Belltown that once housed beloved restaurant Mama’s Mexican Kitchen will apparently soon be demolished.

8 days ago

Don Franz corn maze...

Feliks Banel

Feliks Banel: The mystery of Washington’s first corn maze

Lend us your ears for a kernel of truth, as we stalk the fields and archives in search of the Evergreen State’s very first corn maze.

13 days ago

Lost 1936 Seattle film saved by local composer takes festival circuit by storm