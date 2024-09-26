Tacoma police chief Avery Moore placed on administrative leave

Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore has been placed on paid administrative leave, a spokesperson confirmed to KIRO Newsradio Thursday afternoon.

The Tacoma Police Department’s (TPD) Shelbie Boyd confirmed in an email that Moore was placed on leave, effective Wednesday. Deputy Chief Paul Junger has been named the interim chief in the meantime.

No reason was given as to why Moore was placed on leave.

Moore has served as the Chief of Police for the TPD since February 2022.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contributing: KIRO Newsradio news desk