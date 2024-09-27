Close
The link to the stink: What’s up with the odor in SW Washington?

Sep 27, 2024, 8:53 AM | Updated: 9:07 am

Downtown Vancouver, Washington is one of the towns impacted by the smell. (Photo: Flickr)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


A mysterious and pungent odor is troubling residents in parts of Southwest Washington and Northern Oregon, prompting calls for answers and raising health concerns.

The stench was first reported on Sept. 24, stretching from southern Kelso to Vancouver along Interstate 5, according to Facebook posts by the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management, which stated it didn’t have the resources to investigate further. As winds carried the odor, it was also detected in Portland, officials noted in a Sept. 25 post.

Locals are experiencing headaches and irritation of the eyes and throat, which may be linked to the odor, officials said.

“The smell is so strong it woke us up from sleep around midnight feeling nauseous,” one resident commented on social media. This sentiment has been echoed by many others who have taken to online platforms to share their experiences and seek solidarity.

The Tacoma News Tribune reported residents have described the smell as resembling natural gas, propane, burning garbage, burning rubber and ammonia, among other unpleasant scents. The variety of descriptions has added to the confusion and concern among the affected communities.

Authorities are collaborating with experts to identify the source but have yet to determine the cause. The health impacts have led to increased anxiety among residents, with many seeking medical advice and expressing frustration over the lack of clear information.

“For those that have concerns about the odor, we can neither confirm nor deny at this time if it is harmful,” emergency management officials stated.

This statement has done little to alleviate the fears of the community, who are demanding more transparency and quicker action from the authorities.

Local businesses have also reported a decline in customers, as the smell has made outdoor activities unpleasant and deterred people from venturing out. Schools in the affected areas have issued advisories, urging parents to keep children indoors during recess and physical education classes until the situation is resolved.

Environmental groups have started to get involved, pushing for a thorough investigation and long-term solutions to prevent similar incidents in the future. They argue that the incident highlights the need for better monitoring and regulation of air quality in the region.

As the investigation continues, residents are advised to stay indoors as much as possible and report any new developments to local authorities.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

