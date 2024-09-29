Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Guide boat captain missing after vessel capsizes on Columbia River

Sep 29, 2024, 2:34 PM

A commercial guide boat captain from Woodland, Washington is missing and presumed dead, after his b...

A commercial guide boat captain from Woodland, Washington is missing and presumed dead, after his boat capsized in the Columbia River. (Photo: Hood River County Sheriff)

(Photo: Hood River County Sheriff)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


KIRO Newsradio

A guide boat captain is missing and presumed dead after his vessel capsized in treacherous conditions on the Columbia River.

The Coast Guard launched a search Wednesday morning, after reports the stern of his boat was hit by a huge wave.

On Thursday, with help from the Skamania County Dive Team, authorities located the sunken vessel about 40 feet below the river’s surface, near the mouth of the White Salmon River.

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office says efforts are underway to recover the boat.

Crews continue to search for the boat’s pilot, Michael Schufeldt, a commercial guide boat operator from Woodland, Washington.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office reports those efforts are now considered a recovery mission. Shufeldt was not found near the vessel, and is presumed dead.

The search includes remotely-piloted, submerged watercraft, which have not yet located his body.

Authorities believe Shufeldt’s boat capsized due to deteriorating weather conditions.

A statement released by the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office reported conditions at the time of the accident were treacherous, and that the preliminary evidence suggests a tragic accident.

Rescuers on the scene within 15 minutes after the boat capsized pulled six people aboard the vessel from the water and transported to them shore.

Of those, two people had to be hospitalized.

The initial investigation determined the vessel was a 24’ North River fishing boat.

It was last seen close to a green buoy near the White Salmon inlet.

Several agencies are involved in the search for Shufeldt, including help from Columbia River Intertribal Fisheries Officers, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, and several civilian volunteers.

The Hood River Sheriff’s Office says the missing boat captain’s family is requesting privacy as it deals with the loss.

Tom Brock is a weekend editor, reporter and anchor for KIRO Newsradio.

MyNorthwest News

A commercial guide boat captain from Woodland, Washington is missing and presumed dead, after his b...

Tom Brock

Guide boat captain missing after vessel capsizes on Columbia River

A guide boat captain is missing and presumed dead after his vessel capsized in treacherous conditions on the Columbia River.

4 seconds ago

A devastating house fire in SeaTac Saturday evening left one person dead and another injured. (Phot...

Tom Brock

SeaTac house fire leaves one person dead, one injured

One person is dead and another injured, after a two-alarm fire that spread to two homes in SeaTac.

3 hours ago

Image: The exterior of a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers restaurant can be seen in a recent ...

Steve Coogan

Frozen custard and burger chain Freddy’s is headed to Washington

Fast-casual restaurant chain Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is coming to the state of Washington with 10 restaurants set to open.

1 day ago

Nearly 150 firefighters who took part in a live-fire training drill may have been inadvertently exp...

Tom Brock

Nearly 150 Snohomish County firefighters may have inhaled asbestos during training exercise

Nearly 150 firefighters may have inhaled asbestos at a training exercise at two abandoned houses in Snohomish.

1 day ago

Orting whistleblower says he was fired after raising concerns about the city's wastewater lagoon. (...

Tom Brock

Orting whistleblower files $10 million claim against city

A whistleblower in Orting says the city fired him after he raised concerns its sewage lagoon was overflowing.

1 day ago

seattle traffic congestion...

Julia Dallas

Gee and Ursula: Coming back to the office impacts women, traffic, economy

"The Gee and Ursula Show" on KIRO Newsradio discussed how the flood of workers will impact the city of Seattle.

1 day ago

Guide boat captain missing after vessel capsizes on Columbia River