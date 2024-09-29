A guide boat captain is missing and presumed dead after his vessel capsized in treacherous conditions on the Columbia River.

The Coast Guard launched a search Wednesday morning, after reports the stern of his boat was hit by a huge wave.

On Thursday, with help from the Skamania County Dive Team, authorities located the sunken vessel about 40 feet below the river’s surface, near the mouth of the White Salmon River.

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office says efforts are underway to recover the boat.

Crews continue to search for the boat’s pilot, Michael Schufeldt, a commercial guide boat operator from Woodland, Washington.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office reports those efforts are now considered a recovery mission. Shufeldt was not found near the vessel, and is presumed dead.

The search includes remotely-piloted, submerged watercraft, which have not yet located his body.

Authorities believe Shufeldt’s boat capsized due to deteriorating weather conditions.

A statement released by the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office reported conditions at the time of the accident were treacherous, and that the preliminary evidence suggests a tragic accident.

Rescuers on the scene within 15 minutes after the boat capsized pulled six people aboard the vessel from the water and transported to them shore.

Of those, two people had to be hospitalized.

The initial investigation determined the vessel was a 24’ North River fishing boat.

It was last seen close to a green buoy near the White Salmon inlet.

Several agencies are involved in the search for Shufeldt, including help from Columbia River Intertribal Fisheries Officers, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, and several civilian volunteers.

The Hood River Sheriff’s Office says the missing boat captain’s family is requesting privacy as it deals with the loss.

