POLITICS

VP candidates Vance and Walz meet in last scheduled debate for 2024 tickets

Oct 1, 2024, 2:26 PM | Updated: 2:31 pm

This combination of images shows Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, at lef...

This combination of images shows Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, at left in Erie, Pa., Aug. 28, 2024, and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaking at the DNC in Chicago, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo)

(AP Photo)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


MyNorthwest.com

Barring a late addition to the schedule, Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate between J.D. Vance and Tim Walz could be the last debate of the 2024 campaign between the Republican and Democratic tickets.

Both Vance, a GOP senator from Ohio, and Walz, the Democratic governor of Minnesota, have embraced the traditional role of attack dog for the person at the top of the ticket. That could be on full display during the vice presidential debate in New York hosted by CBS News.

KIRO Newsradio 97.3 will carry the Vice Presidential debate beginning at 6 p.m.

Although conventional wisdom says the matchup between the candidates with second billing on the ticket seldom have much impact, polls are so tight that it could sway voters on the margins. It also could be the last head-to-head matchup between the tickets because Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, and former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, haven’t agreed to a second meeting.

new AP-NORC poll found that Walz is better liked than Vance, potentially giving the Republican an added challenge.

Although Vance has said he didn’t “have to prepare that much” for the debate because he had “well-developed views on public policy,” he had been doing debate prep sessions with his wife, Usha Vance, senior aides, and Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., who has played Walz, according to a person familiar with his preparations who requested anonymity to discuss strategy.

Walz’s debate prep included sessions hunkered down in a Minneapolis hotel, with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg standing in for Vance, according to a person familiar with the process who requested anonymity to discuss the campaign’s internal dynamics.

The Associated Press

