If you’re wondering why antisemitism is spreading so virulently in area schools, look to Phantom Lake Elementary in Bellevue where a principal defended the swastika as “a symbol of peace.”

The Bellevue School District has seen a rise in antisemitism since the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel. Hamas-sympathizing students have targeted Jewish classmates, chanting “Gas the Jews.” At Phantom Lake Elementary, someone tagged the west wall on campus with a swastika. Principal Heather Snookal sent an email to parents addressing the incident but then followed up with an email to defend swastikas as not inherently hateful, indicating it’s sometimes appropriate to display.

“While the symbol is often associated with hate and intolerance due to its use during World War II, it is important to acknowledge that the swastika has deep historical and cultural significance in other parts of the world,” Snookal wrote. “I apologize that I didn’t acknowledge this in my previous communication.”

Snookal went on to say the swastika “is a symbol of peace, prosperity and good fortune” in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and other cultures.

“As a school committed to inclusivity and cultural understanding, we want to ensure that our students from all backgrounds feel welcomed, valued and celebrated. We also want to make sure our community is educated about the diverse meanings and histories behind symbols like the swastika so that we can all avoid misunderstandings that could inadvertently marginalize or hurt our students,” she continued.

How did parents respond to Bellevue principal defending swastikas?

Needless to say, Bellevue parents reacted angrily to an email defending a swastika.

“There is no reason why a symbol of hatred should be on our school grounds or given any equivocation,” parent Tirzah Dondanville told KOMO-TV. “To me, it is the most warped version of inclusion we could come up with to ask Jewish families in this day and age to be tolerant of the swastika is warped beyond imagination.”

Parents planned to confront the principal over her unbearably offensive email, but the Bellevue School District acted first. Snookal was placed on administrative leave. The district also sent a follow-up to parents apologizing for Snookal’s email and promising the incident will be “thoroughly investigated.”

“Although the origin of the swastika had a different meaning, that symbol was coopted during WWII by the Nazis and is now widely understood to be a symbol of hatred, antisemitism and genocide,” Heather Sanchez, Chief of Schools, wrote. “I want to sincerely apologize on behalf of the district for the content of that communication and the harm that it caused many in the Phantom Lake community and beyond, and especially our Jewish community. The swastika is not a symbol that is acceptable in the Bellevue School District.”

While the statement is clear, what the district does next will be more telling.

The swastika defense is absolutely abhorrent

While the swastika might have been used by some cultures as a symbol of peace, in the vast majority of contexts, it is an emblem of hate, bigotry and the horrific genocide of millions during the Holocaust. To even pretend that a swastika is being contemporaneously used as peaceful is painful ignorant.

To say that a swastika isn’t inherently hateful is to turn a blind eye to its violent history. It’s like defending a KKK rally by claiming it’s just a passionate gathering of folks who enjoy the same pointy-hat fashion choice. It doesn’t matter how many good luck charms or spiritual meanings you throw at it; when that symbol is flaunted in our schools, it screams intolerance and ignorance.

Snookal’s half-hearted attempt to spin this into a lesson on inclusivity is the epitome of the DEI mind virus. This not only trivializes the suffering of those who have endured antisemitism, but it also showcases a glaring lack of awareness of why we have such a rampant antisemitism problem in the Bellevue School District.

The principal must be terminated over her swastika defense

If a principal doesn’t grasp the weight of the swastika, how can we expect the students to understand its significance? This is precisely why antisemitism is allowed to fester. And if a principal leads with this kind of message, what do you think is being taught by staff?

Flyers at nearby Interlake High School promoted a “Walkout for Palestine” on October 7, the one-year anniversary of the slaughter of Jews by a terrorist group too many ignorant students believe are freedom fighters. Students in the neighboring Issaquah School District are planning the same walkout, though they’re celebrating “365 days of resistance.” High schoolers ought to understand Hamas is a terrorist group and that rape, kidnapping and murder is wrong. That they may be getting antisemitic talking points or positions from staff could explain their abject ignorance.

This cannot be dismissed as a learning experience for the principal. Snookal is not merely ignorant; her email was downright irresponsible. The only acceptable response is termination, especially if the district wants parents to believe they take antisemitism seriously.

