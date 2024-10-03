Renton Police said 20-year-old K’Shawn “Kay Kay” Jimerson admitted to stabbing a military veteran to death, yet Judge Michelle Gehlsen thought only $50,000 bail was enough to ensure public safety. After spending a mere 27 hours behind bars, Jimerson was back on the streets.

Following a verbal altercation, Jimerson, who was 19 years old at the time, allegedly called 911 after stabbing 65-year-old Michael Grey, a local handyman. Ring footage, though lacking audio, shows Grey in a dispute with Jimerson off-camera, before the suspect swings what appears to be a large stick at Grey’s head. He hits Grey at least twice.

Grey then chased Jimerson into a home, and moments later, Jimerson walked out with a phone, calmly telling the police he had stabbed Grey, according to police. Grey succumbed to multiple stab wounds at the scene, with the Medical Examiner noting blunt-force trauma to his head.

Neighbors reported Jimerson was seen with a large butcher knife, though it’s not visible in the footage. The murder weapon was recovered at the scene.

Prosecutors initially sought $2 million bail, but King County District Court Judge Michelle Gehlsen — despite finding probable cause for second-degree murder — set bail at a shockingly low $50,000, citing Jimerson’s lack of criminal history. He posted the bail and was released.

A new judge heard oral arguments and still rejected the $2 million bail, but did raise it to $500,000. Jimerson is now in custody.

Why did Judge Michelle Gehlsen impose such low bail?

What explains this recklessly low bail? A spokesperson said the King County District Court’s presiding judge is out of town and that they’d respond on Tuesday when she is back. But a review of Judge Gehlsen’s background appears to reveal her deep involvement in pushing criminal justice reforms, particularly during the Black Lives Matter movement.

Judge Michelle Gehlsen is listed as a past president of the District and Municipal Court Judges’ Association. In 2021, she co-authored a letter in the Seattle Times, committing to eliminating racism and inequality in the courts.

“Recent local and national events compel us, the professional associations that represent more than 425 Washington judicial officers, to reassert our commitment to eliminate racism, prejudice and inequality in our courts,” she said.

This would be fine in isolation, but in the BLM context, it signals a problematic belief that the justice system is inherently racist and must be dismantled and rebuilt.

Judge Gehlsen was member of a radical racial justice group

Judge Michelle Gehlsen is also listed as a member of the Washington State Racial Justice Consortium, a left-wing group dedicated to ending focusing on “specific areas of our Court system that contribute to racial disparities, system (sic) racial injustice and perpetuate harm.”

“We are an anti-racist Consortium, which means we intend to disrupt the status quo,” the website reads.

An area of focus from the Radical Left has been bail. Progressives argue the system is racist and disproportionately harms black suspects.

Notably, the Washington State Racial Justice Consortium lists reducing the use of detention, particularly for youth, as a main priority. Jimerson is a young, black male, the exact kind of defendant Gehlsen has shown a particular interest in favoring, apparently even if they allegedly confess to a murder.

Gehlsen, elected unopposed in 2022, serves until 2027. With her on the bench, who knows how many more dangerous individuals will be released back into the public? Please see the attached update on the stabbing death in Renton on Friday, September 27. pic.twitter.com/NYkqpK1HYQ — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) October 2, 2024

