Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Tim Walz visited Washington for millions and all we got was lousy traffic in Seattle

Oct 8, 2024, 12:09 PM

Seattle traffic snarled Tuesday morning due to Vice-Presidential candidate Tim Walz's local funrais...

Seattle traffic snarled Tuesday morning due to Vice-Presidential candidate Tim Walz's local funraiser. (Insert: Walz)

(Insert: Walz)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

Vice Presidential hopeful Tim Walz is visiting Washington state for a fundraiser near Medina. What do Washington voters get in return? A traffic jam in and around Seattle. And it’s Democrats who should be angriest.

When Walz, or Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, or any other top Democrat comes to town, they almost never offer anything to voters. No rally, no townhall, no meet and greet unless you’ve got a minimum of $10,000 to donate. They don’t even roll down their windows to offer you a wave and a nod. Democrats come here for money and little more because they take voters here for granted. There’s no reasonable threat that they lose the state so they have no reason to talk to voters.

Perhaps voters should actually ask for something in return? Or are you satisfied with a Seattle traffic jam for nothing?

More from Jason Rantz: CAIR-WA, Seattle Times frames Oct. 7 about Muslim victimhood, not antisemitism against Jews

Why do Washington voters put up with Seattle traffic jams for fundraisers?

You can’t afford to live in Medina, where the fundraiser is taking place, but Tim Walz’s millionaire donors can. And while they’re sitting comfortably in their waterfront mansions eating quiche and drinking oat milk lattes, you’re sweating through bumper-to-bumper traffic, just trying to get to your underpaid job. That’s what Washington Democrats are offering you in return for your vote: endless commutes, skyrocketing rent, and a pat on the back for putting up with it.

And we’re suffering for a commute-timed fundraiser that could happen on a weekend or later in the evening. There’s no legitimate reason to do one during rush hour.

When’s the last time any of these elite Democrats actually faced the real-world consequences of their policies? Tim Walz doesn’t care that you’re barely scraping by, trying to figure out how to make rent and fill your gas tank while his party pushes for more taxes and regulations. In fact, big dollar donors are pushing endless lies to defeat four voter-backed initiatives that would deliver meaningful financial relief to families across the state. Yet the only thing that matters to Democrats is that their wealthy donors are happy enough to cut another check. They’re not hurt by their policies the way you are.

Meanwhile, the voters who blindly keep reelecting these Democrats—whether it’s Biden, Harris, or Walz—get nothing but empty promises and worsening conditions. You think they care about affordable housing or fixing the failing public transportation system? They’ll talk a big game about climate change, income inequality, and “equity,” but it’s all lip service while they cash in at fancy fundraisers.

At what point do Washington voters wake up? At what point do they start demanding actual solutions instead of just nodding along while getting stuck in traffic for a politician who won’t even bother to hear them out? At least have some self-worth and demand you get something beneficial to the state in return for the fundraising visits that do nothing but disrupt our lives.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, Instagram and Facebook.

KTTH Opinion

Seattle traffic snarled Tuesday morning due to Vice-Presidential candidate Tim Walz's local funrais...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Tim Walz visited Washington for millions and all we got was lousy traffic in Seattle

VP hopeful Tim Walz is in the Seattle area for a fundraiser. All we get out of it is a crippling traffic jam in and around Seattle.

1 hour ago

Photo: Congressman Dan Newhouse from Washington's 4th congressional district says the claims that F...

Jackson Meyer

Is FEMA funding illegal immigrants, flailing in response to Hurricane Helene?

Congressman Dan Newhouse from Washington's 4th congressional district says the claims that FEMA is funding illegal immigrants are true.

20 hours ago

Photo: I-5 pro-Palestinian protest. CAIR-WA is using a propaganda poll to change the conversation a...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: CAIR-WA, Seattle Times frames Oct. 7 about Muslim victimhood, not antisemitism against Jews

CAIR-WA is using a propaganda poll to change the conversation around the October 7 terrorist attacks, to claim Mulims are victims, not Jews.

22 hours ago

Photo: A homeless man allegedly assaulted a Seattle man on a King County Metro bus....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Homeless man brutally assaults Seattle rider as King County Metro claims bus is safe

A homeless man allegedly assaulted a Seattle man on a King County Metro bus. But last week, the agency said riding buses is safe.

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: The Boeing Machinist Strike Will Have Big Impact

Jason Rantz thinks the Boeing strike is going to be more costly to the economy than anyone actually realizes. Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen to podcast

4 days ago

Photo: (Left) House candidate Shaun Scott and (right) Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: The truth behind Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell ‘endorsement’ of anti-cop socialist

Why is Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell silent on whether or not he endorsed a cop-hating socialist? It's all about staying in office.

4 days ago

Rantz: Tim Walz visited Washington for millions and all we got was lousy traffic in Seattle