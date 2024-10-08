Vice Presidential hopeful Tim Walz is visiting Washington state for a fundraiser near Medina. What do Washington voters get in return? A traffic jam in and around Seattle. And it’s Democrats who should be angriest.

When Walz, or Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, or any other top Democrat comes to town, they almost never offer anything to voters. No rally, no townhall, no meet and greet unless you’ve got a minimum of $10,000 to donate. They don’t even roll down their windows to offer you a wave and a nod. Democrats come here for money and little more because they take voters here for granted. There’s no reasonable threat that they lose the state so they have no reason to talk to voters.

Perhaps voters should actually ask for something in return? Or are you satisfied with a Seattle traffic jam for nothing?

More from Jason Rantz: CAIR-WA, Seattle Times frames Oct. 7 about Muslim victimhood, not antisemitism against Jews

Why do Washington voters put up with Seattle traffic jams for fundraisers?

You can’t afford to live in Medina, where the fundraiser is taking place, but Tim Walz’s millionaire donors can. And while they’re sitting comfortably in their waterfront mansions eating quiche and drinking oat milk lattes, you’re sweating through bumper-to-bumper traffic, just trying to get to your underpaid job. That’s what Washington Democrats are offering you in return for your vote: endless commutes, skyrocketing rent, and a pat on the back for putting up with it.

And we’re suffering for a commute-timed fundraiser that could happen on a weekend or later in the evening. There’s no legitimate reason to do one during rush hour.

When’s the last time any of these elite Democrats actually faced the real-world consequences of their policies? Tim Walz doesn’t care that you’re barely scraping by, trying to figure out how to make rent and fill your gas tank while his party pushes for more taxes and regulations. In fact, big dollar donors are pushing endless lies to defeat four voter-backed initiatives that would deliver meaningful financial relief to families across the state. Yet the only thing that matters to Democrats is that their wealthy donors are happy enough to cut another check. They’re not hurt by their policies the way you are.

Meanwhile, the voters who blindly keep reelecting these Democrats—whether it’s Biden, Harris, or Walz—get nothing but empty promises and worsening conditions. You think they care about affordable housing or fixing the failing public transportation system? They’ll talk a big game about climate change, income inequality, and “equity,” but it’s all lip service while they cash in at fancy fundraisers.

At what point do Washington voters wake up? At what point do they start demanding actual solutions instead of just nodding along while getting stuck in traffic for a politician who won’t even bother to hear them out? At least have some self-worth and demand you get something beneficial to the state in return for the fundraising visits that do nothing but disrupt our lives.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, Instagram and Facebook.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz