As Mount Adams quakes, a search for its heart and soul

As reported by KIRO Newsradio on last Friday’s edition of “All Over The Map,” seismic activity at Mount Adams – known as Washington’s forgotten mountain for the way it’s tucked in behind Mount Saint Helens in a rural part of the state – picked up in September and got the attention of the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

It’s too early to tell what it all might mean, but KIRO Newsradio checked in with officials and business owners around the mountain to take the community’s pulse as the story, or non-story, slowly unfolds.

White Salmon, Washington sits on a bluff overlooking the Columbia, across from Hood River, Oregon. White Salmon was founded in the 19th century and is the nearest good-sized town in the vicinity of Mount Adams. The name “White Salmon” reportedly predates European settlers and comes from the light pink flesh of the Steelhead that spawned in the White Salmon River, compared to the dark flesh of the Chinook salmon in other parts of the Columbia River.

“White Salmon is nestled, actually, right between Mount Adams (in Washington) and Mount Hood in Oregon,” White Salmon Mayor Marla Keethler told KIRO Newsradio. “If you head south from Mount Adams, right before you hit the Columbia River and the state boundary line, you would run into White Salmon and the neighboring city of Bingen.

“We are considered the gateway,” Keethler continued. “It doesn’t mean we aren’t the only community – the communities in Klickitat County of Trout Lake and Husum are certainly closer, but we are the last city before you head out into the Mount Adams area and Gifford Pinchot (National) Forest.

The six small earthquakes detected at Mount Adams in September is an unusually high number; quakes like those recorded typically happen only once every two to three years. Simply put, something is happening at Mount Adams, seismically speaking, though no one is yet quite sure what.

Still, Mount Adams and the ancient lava beds and vents that surround it are not currently active, and the volcano last erupted at least 3,800 years ago.

To better understand what might be going on, the United States Geological Survey’s (USGS) Cascades Volcano Observatory began last week to install additional seismic stations beyond the single one they had there (which detected the September quakes). A second station was added last week, and scientists actually recorded another quake at Mount Adams this past Saturday. A USGS scientist told KIRO Newsradio late Tuesday that two more seismic stations are being installed Wednesday, bringing the total to four.

Holly Weiss-Racine is a geologist and outreach coordinator for the Cascades Volcano Observatory. She said there’s no cause for alarm in White Salmon or any of the communities around Mount Adams.

“With just six earthquakes, it’s really not something that is concerning right now,” Weiss-Racine told KIRO Newsradio. “It’s definitely something that’s just more interesting.”

Weiss-Racine said that regardless of what may or may not be happening, the recent seismic activity gave the USGS a good reason to get in touch with agencies and other stakeholders in the area that would be most affected by some potential volcanic event.

“It’s an opportunity to connect with the emergency managers in the area and to really build and develop those relationships,” Weiss-Racine said. “And so it’s been a great opportunity to just get in touch with all of our local partners.”

Those local partners include Klickitat County and communities such as Bingen and White Salmon.

Mayor Keethler of White Salmon said nobody is panicking in the wake of last week’s news from the USGS. She stated that the city regularly cooperates with Klickitat County on emergency management planning for things like wildfires and lahars. Lahars are the big mudslides that can happen on and downslope from a peak like Mount Adams — they do not require a volcanic event to be triggered and can be caused by rockslides or heavy rain.

However, Mayor Keethler said that news of the seismic activity did stir up some Pierce Brosnan disaster movie memories.

“I will say, as someone who watched “Dante’s Peak” in the 90s, it certainly called to mind what many of us that grew up in the Northwest think of,” Mayor Keethler said. “That classic story of the small town (where) all of a sudden this activity gets everybody worked up.”

There was no panic, but there was increased “chatter” and jesting about any potential dangers, Mayor Keethler said — in real-life social circles and on social media.

Aside from the potential danger of a natural disaster, if Mount Adams does ultimately become an active volcano, it could also create a tourist attraction which would have a significant impact, both good and bad, on White Salmon.

Mayor Keethler said she isn’t looking that far ahead. In the recent past, the city has been working with the county to secure funding for an acoustic lahar detection system. Now, Mayor Keethler said White Salmon needs to be ready for whatever the recent earthquakes might be indicating is coming in the future.

“I think what we’re still focused on is just what are those tools that allow us, especially if this is something indicating future continued activity, (to) have the right monitoring and data sets in place so we can confidently be advising people,” Mayor Keethler said.

Then, if an active or otherwise seismically unpredictable Mount Adams becomes the “new normal” for White Salmon, Keethler asked, “What does that (new normal) look like?”

Whatever the future holds, now is a perfect time to learn more about the history and culture of that part of the Evergreen State, and perhaps even to schedule a visit.

Visiting Mount Adams

Many Puget Sound residents who regularly take day trips to the accessible and well-known trailheads and lodges at Mount Hood, Mount Baker, Mount Rainier and Mount Saint Helens know exactly what to expect when they make plans to visit those places. For many, Mount Adams is not on their regular go-to list and remains a little unknown – that whole “Washington’s forgotten mountain” nickname didn’t just appear out of thin air.

Tammara Tippel is director of the Mount Adams Chamber of Commerce, which serves Western Klickitat County and Eastern Skamania County, and operates a visitor center in White Salmon.

Tippel said visiting Mount Adams is all about the federally designated Wild and Scenic White Salmon River and the equally scenic State Highway 141, which goes north from White Salmon along the riverbank and up into the valley and foothills south of Mount Adams. The area is dotted with dairy farms and natural attractions like ice caves, lava tubes where cheesemakers age their products, and other geographic features of the ancient lava bed, such as the mysterious hand and footprints in the old lava at Goose Lake.

“Along the way, you’ve got some different stops, such as in Husum, where there’s a beautiful waterfall that you can look at,” Tippel told KIRO Newsradio. “Basically, Trout Lake and Glenwood are the two communities nestled in the valley below and just south of Mount Adams.”

“Both have stellar views of the mountain with a little bit different angle, and both are access points,” to Mount Adams, Tippel continued. “Trout Lake, though, has the roadways that enter the Mount Adams Wilderness and the forest roads of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.”

“There is actually a Forest Service Ranger Station in Trout Lake as well,” Tippel reported. “I advise people to check with the Forest Service there before they head out onto those forest roads, just to make sure nothing new has happened as far as a washout or anything funky that they need to know about.”

Tippel said the entire White Salmon River Valley, as well as that section of the Columbia River Gorge where the White Salmon River enters the Columbia, has a reputation for an abundance of paranormal activity – especially sightings of aliens, sasquatch, and a geographically-specific fantastical beast known as the Klickitat Ape Cat.

Both Tammara Tippel and Mayor Keethler pointed out that Margie’s Outdoor Store in Bingen is the headquarters for this aspect of the local culture, and that staff there formally keep track of sightings and are happy to help anyone submit a report about what they saw.

Indigenous history of the area stretches back thousands of years, and the Yakama Indian Reservation boundary runs along Mount Adams’ eastern flank. Europeans and other white settlers began arriving in the 1850s, creating the communities along the White Salmon River in the 1860s. Much of those stories are told at the Gorge Heritage Museum in Bingen, where Dylan Ohnemus is board president.

Ohnemus said there’s no shortage of history along the highway between the Columbia River and Mount Adams. One of his favorite stories is about an ill-fated resource extraction venture on the slopes of Adams.

“They tried to mine the sulfur on top of the mountain, and there’s still remnants of the mining operation,” Ohnemus told KIRO Newsradio. “I’ve seen pictures of it and I’ve read about these stories, but I guess it just wasn’t really feasible. And a lot of people who were working on the sulfur mines were just going crazy because of the side effects of being around this material.”

Meanwhile, at a slightly lower elevation and in a non-toxic setting, Trout Lake’s role as the portal into the National Forest means it’s the little town closest to Mount Adams and perhaps the best place to find the kinds of characters one hopes to run into in rural areas (as well as in feature stories about rural areas).

When KIRO Newsradio called Trout Lake Grocery, it was Alisa Meyer who answered the phone. She said Mount Adams is about 15 miles away as the crow flies.

“I’m looking at it right now,” Meyer said. “How’s it look out my window? It looks a little socked in on top (with) little clouds, but it looks like it needs some snow.”

Her family has been running the business for almost 60 years. Her grandfather bought the store in the 1960s and her mother runs it now, though the business itself goes back more than a century. The valley is a center for wild huckleberries, and Trout Lake Grocery both buys from pickers and sells the fruit retail. The store is a pit stop on the Pacific Crest Trail so backpackers can pick up their mail and supplies there in addition to anything else sent ahead in their name.

Meyer is not concerned about the spate of recent earthquakes in Trout Lake Grocery’s scenic backyard.

“I don’t think anything’s different than it normally is, I think it’s going on all the time,” Meyer said, referring to the tremors. “So we’re not worried about it in any sort of way. It’s just like any other day. The fire that was here was probably more worrisome than the volcano,” Meyer continued, referencing this past summer’s Williams Mine Fire.

Meyer is too young to remember the 1980 eruption of Mount Saint Helens, but she’s heard the stories and knows about the legendary Spirit Lake Lodge operator Harry Truman – who elected to stay behind and is believed to have perished in that long-ago Sunday morning cataclysm.

Thus, when asked if she could think of anyone in the Trout Lake area who might someday qualify to become the “Harry Truman of Mount Adams,” Meyer understood the question and immediately said several neighbors came to mind.

“There’s a few of them that, when the fire was here, we were told to evacuate,” Meyer said, again calling back to the Williams Mine Fire. “About half of the valley was supposed to leave, and the other half was prepared to leave, and most of the old timers that have four generations of family in town didn’t bother either way.

“They weren’t scared about it. They weren’t going anywhere, Harry Truman-like,” Meyer continued, deeply chuckling. “So we got some stubborn older folks.”

Regardless of any threat or potential threat that some future seismic or volcanic event might create in and around Trout Lake, what does Alisa Meyer think makes that area so magical?

“It’s not. It’s awful,” Meyer said, seeming to channel the spirit of Emmett Watson’s Lesser Seattle movement on behalf of her rural hometown. “You should not send anyone here. Nobody should come here. Bad news: The mountain’s going to erupt. There are aliens, fires. Don’t do it. Forget about it. There’s already too many that know all of our secrets.”

Meanwhile, Holly Weiss-Racine of the USGS said they will share new information about Mount Adams as soon as it becomes available.

“If we do detect any additional earthquakes, we’ll most likely update our social media accounts with that information,” Weiss-Racine said, which is readily accessible to anyone with web access. “And then we send out a weekly update from the Cascades Volcano Observatory.”

Weiss-Racine is encouraging anyone interested to sign up online for the free service.

“That covers what’s happening at all our volcanoes, and we’ll include that information in every Friday update going forward,” Weiss-Racine said.

