Looking to hit the slopes this winter? The Summit at Snoqualmie is the latest ski resort to charge a parking fee.

Parking at the Summit will be $55 per day for general, $5 a day for people with ticket packs and free for season pass holders.

According to the Summit’s website, passholders will get a code to register their vehicles for the winter season at no extra cost. Ikon passholders will get a code after reserving their first day at the Summit with each code able to be used multiple times.

Parking is also included with the purchase of a Flex Ticket Pack. However, the Summit said a permit is not required for Twilight or Night ticket purchasers and that Twilight guests arriving to ski at 2 p.m. are safe to park between 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. without a permit.

And yes, the Summit said it will ticket violators, with the first offense being $55 and then $200 per violation after that.

Resort leadership said they’re taking a more active approach to managing parking because of the flood of visitors they’re getting. Staff will also be analyzing parking data and feedback this year, to make changes going forward.

“More tourists, backcountry travelers and general winter recreation visitors are utilizing our parking lots each year,” the Summit’s website states. “While we love that more people are getting to enjoy the outdoors, unfortunately, the additional vehicles make it increasingly challenging for our guests to park and get to the slopes. The purpose of this permit program is to better manage our parking, helping ensure our valued guests can park in our lots and get to their preferred mountain area more easily.”

Paid parking runs from November 18 to April 30, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, head to the Summit at Snoqualmie’s website.

